Adam Frisch to face Lauren Boebert in race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado 2022 Democratic primary race for District 3 was between three candidates.

Adam Frisch won the race with just under 95% of ballots counted, taking 43.4% of the vote and 24,672 votes. Soledad Sandoval Tafoya trailed by about 1,400 votes, with 41% of the vote.

Frisch will now face incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who defeated a moderate primary challenger.

“I am building the needed coalition of Democrats, Unaffiliates, and the growing number of disenfranchised Republicans to defeat Rep. Boebert in the fall and to save our Democracy from a radical conspiracy nut,” Frisch said in a statement. “Boebert is a threat to our way of life and a threat to our Constitution. Unlike the other extremists in the country, Boebert only won 51% of the vote in 2020, and did not even win her home county. Those that know Boebert best do not trust her.”

Colorado District 3 represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo.

Frisch is a local businessman and former city councilman who was active on the Western Slope for two decades, according to his website . According to Frisch’s site, the issues he will target are inflation, education and the environment.

He also faced Alex Walker in the primary.

The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

