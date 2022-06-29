ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Adam Frisch to face Lauren Boebert in race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XSxb_0gPAxKg300

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado 2022 Democratic primary race for District 3 was between three candidates.

Adam Frisch won the race with just under 95% of ballots counted, taking 43.4% of the vote and 24,672 votes. Soledad Sandoval Tafoya trailed by about 1,400 votes, with 41% of the vote.

Frisch will now face incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who defeated a moderate primary challenger.

“I am building the needed coalition of Democrats, Unaffiliates, and the growing number of disenfranchised Republicans to defeat Rep. Boebert in the fall and to save our Democracy from a radical conspiracy nut,” Frisch said in a statement. “Boebert is a threat to our way of life and a threat to our Constitution. Unlike the other extremists in the country, Boebert only won 51% of the vote in 2020, and did not even win her home county. Those that know Boebert best do not trust her.”

Colorado District 3 represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo.

Full Election Results: See all primary races

Frisch is a local businessman and former city councilman who was active on the Western Slope for two decades, according to his website . According to Frisch’s site, the issues he will target are inflation, education and the environment.

He also faced Alex Walker in the primary.

The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Authorizes New “Keep Colorado Wild Pass”

On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). In March at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Meeting, the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Elisabeth Epps wins Colorado House District 6 primary race

A nail-biter of a primary race ended in a decisive win for progressive Elisabeth Epps, a self-described abolitionist and former public defender who beat Katie March in the Democratic primary for Denver’s state House District 6. March, who was supported by business groups and the party establishment, led by...
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Elections
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
westernslopenow.com

Tina Peters denies loss and claims fraud in the Colorado Primary

The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the June primaries now in the rear view mirror, the race for Colorado's next governor heats up. Thursday, 13 investigates took a look at the amount of money being poured into both candidate's races.  So far, incumbent Governor Jared Polis has spent $1.7 million, and his Republican opponent Heidi The post A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrats#Republicans#The Western Slope#Nexstar Media Inc
99.9 KEKB

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado 2022 Primary: Winners and Losers

The victors immediately became clear in most races as soon as the early results began posting on Tuesday, establishing patterns and themes that held throughout the count. Here's a summary of who fared well – and who didn't – in Tuesday night's primary election. WINNERS. GOP establishment wing:...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
1230 ESPN

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy