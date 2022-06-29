Porter Hotel hosts ‘Sound Check’ before Waterfront Blues Fest
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ready for the 35th annual Waterfront Blues Fest? Officially it starts Friday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. But Wednesday night there will be a “Sound Check” at the Xport Bar atop the Porter Hotel.
The “Sound Check” is hosted by the Porter Hotel in partnership with KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW. The open-to-the-public event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday featuring the music of The Ben Rice Group.
Music goes until 9 p.m.
The 35th annual Waterfront Blues Fest gets underway at noon on Friday.
