Fitchburg, WI

Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. celebrates completion of rooftop solar array

By Site staff
 3 days ago

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a new solar array project on the roof of its building in Fitchburg.

The club received $25,000 in donations from the Solar for Good program to help make the project a reality.

Organizers said the 85-kilowatt array will reduce the club’s operating expenses and cut electric use by roughly 50%.

