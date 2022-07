On Friday, the Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction (HACHR) announced it will not be providing any syringe services out of its new Arcata Valley West location. "Our new Valley West location will be used as an administrative office, a storage space, a place to host volunteers, and participant support services. We are excited to continue offering linkage to low-barrier treatment via telehealth - the Valley West office will make this important treatment available to Arcata participants," HACHR said in a press release.

ARCATA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO