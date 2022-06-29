ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HFD welcomed its newest member to the team

By Cheyenne Sibley
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

The Honolulu Fire Department gave a warm welcome to two-year-old Eve this morning. Eve is the third and only active accelerant detection canine in the state that can sniff out what causes a fire.

