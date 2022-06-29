HFD welcomed its newest member to the team

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are investigating an overnight stabbing at Schofield Barracks that sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars. The initial call about the stabbing went out around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say the suspect was already identified and detained before Honolulu Police officers arrived on scene.

