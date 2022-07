JACKSON, MI -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka plans to enforce the state’s 1931 law prohibiting abortion like he would any other statute. “I’m going to follow the law,” Jarzynka said. “It’s a validly passed statute -- I’m not going to ignore it. If a law enforcement agency investigates a violation (of the law), I would review that like any other criminal case and look at the evidence, and make a determination if there’s enough evidence to prove a criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt.”

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO