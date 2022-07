Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - Which horror movie would make a great videogame?. While some series pop out a new entry with clockwork regularity every 12 months, others keep us hanging on. Poor old Psychonauts-likers had to wait 16 years for Psychonauts 2. Return to Monkey Island is due out later in 2022, 13 years after Tales of Monkey Island—though technically it's continuing on from the ending of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, which would put the gap closer to 26 years. Wasteland 2 has it equalled without need for a technicality, coming out a full 26 years and eight months after Wasteland. That's a long time between drinks in the irradiated desert.

