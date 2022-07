The Big Ten Conference is set to officially add West-Coast powers USC and UCLA in 2024. University of Michigan interim president Mary Sue Coleman and athletic director Warde Manuel released a joint statement Friday morning to give the new foes a "warm welcome." About 200 miles south, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith called a press conference, at which he made some interesting comments. Here, we analyze what he failed to mention (the facts)

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO