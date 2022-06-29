ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Lizzo Makes Her Debut on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, Shouts Out Beyoncé

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYjJI_0gPAuPNj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcG1J_0gPAuPNj00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

What could be more fun than Lizzo in a car with James Corden singing? Um… nothing, according to fans and critics how celebrated the return of the popular streaming show, Carpool Karaoke —that is now airing on Apple+ TV.

Lizzo kicked off the segment with her own song singing, “Good As Hell,” remarking, “Wow, this is so cool,” she marveled. “People know my music well enough that I can, like, do this. It’s so cool.”

The segment definitely only went up from there with Lizzo celebrating her authentic self and leaning in to fun songs even when host James Corden brought up her “strict” parents.

“For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ. When you have that faith, it is strict with the kind of music you listen to,” Lizzo recalled. “We didn’t listen to secular music, it was devil music.”

“Would you have been allowed to listen to Lizzo’s music if you were at church?” Corden asked.

“Early on Lizzo, yes. But when Lizzo started cussing, no,” Lizzo said with a laugh. “I’ve pissed a few family members off.”

Per ET Online , when asked if the music would have upset her family, Lizzo responded, “I don’t know it’s just that. It might be the ass, and the nudity, a little bit.”

Lizzo also talked about some of her other inspirations including the one and only Beyonce. “When I was shy, or I didn’t think I was cool or I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom and it would transport me,” she recalled. “I would feel something, I would feel like my life is gonna be better, you know? There’s hope for me.”

“The way she makes people feel, that’s how I want to make people feel with music,” she added. “She’s been my North Star.”



Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Christ
Person
Lizzo
Person
James Corden
HipHopWired

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her Daughter Autistic

Cardi B isn’t here to take sh*t from anyone so y’all knew when someone came for her daughter she was going to clap back something serious. According to Madamenoire, Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, became the subject of controversy when a twitter user suggested that she was autistic and that Cardi should be paying more attention […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpool Karaoke#Beyonc#Secular Music#Nudity#British Royal Family#Apple Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

Conway The Machine ft. Jill Scott “Chanel Pearls,” Kevin Gates “Bad For Me” & More | Daily Visuals 6.23.22

It’s been a minute since Conway The Machine dropped his Shady Records label debut album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, and while the streets are still bumping the banger, Conway returns to remind everyone who isn’t listening that they should pay attention. Linking up with Jill Scott for the visuals to “Chanel Pearls,” both Conway and […]
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy