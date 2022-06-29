Lizzo Makes Her Debut on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, Shouts Out Beyoncé

What could be more fun than Lizzo in a car with James Corden singing? Um… nothing, according to fans and critics how celebrated the return of the popular streaming show, Carpool Karaoke —that is now airing on Apple+ TV.

Lizzo kicked off the segment with her own song singing, “Good As Hell,” remarking, “Wow, this is so cool,” she marveled. “People know my music well enough that I can, like, do this. It’s so cool.”

The segment definitely only went up from there with Lizzo celebrating her authentic self and leaning in to fun songs even when host James Corden brought up her “strict” parents.

“For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ. When you have that faith, it is strict with the kind of music you listen to,” Lizzo recalled. “We didn’t listen to secular music, it was devil music.”

“Would you have been allowed to listen to Lizzo’s music if you were at church?” Corden asked.

“Early on Lizzo, yes. But when Lizzo started cussing, no,” Lizzo said with a laugh. “I’ve pissed a few family members off.”

Per ET Online , when asked if the music would have upset her family, Lizzo responded, “I don’t know it’s just that. It might be the ass, and the nudity, a little bit.”

Lizzo also talked about some of her other inspirations including the one and only Beyonce. “When I was shy, or I didn’t think I was cool or I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom and it would transport me,” she recalled. “I would feel something, I would feel like my life is gonna be better, you know? There’s hope for me.”

“The way she makes people feel, that’s how I want to make people feel with music,” she added. “She’s been my North Star.”





