MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal believes that the St. Louis Cardinals are in good position in National League Central, but on one condition. The St. Louis Cardinals have had some tough luck to start the regular season. Tyler O’Neill has struggled and been on the Injured List for most of the year. The starting pitching and bullpen depth has once again been tested and is in desperate need of reinforcements.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO