Bronx, NY

Price Is Right: Showtime And BET Studios To Develop Show About Fat Joe’s Life

By Martin Berrios
 4 days ago

Source: @fatjoe / Instagram

It looks like the Hip-Hop world is one step closer knowing the real Fat Joe story. Showtime and BET Networks are set to develop a show about the Bronx MC.

As per Deadline a pilot has been ordered based on the life of Fat Joe. According to the industry trade publication The Book of Jose will be “a rags-to-riches story following Fat Joe’s evolution from growing up in the drug and violence-scarred streets of the Bronx to becoming a Grammy-nominee, producer, and actor with a career spanning nearly three decades. The project will follow every phase of Joe’s life and the threats that have come in the form of rivals, addiction, incarceration, and death. All of which showed the artist that resilience and the love of his family are the only paths to success.”

The project is backed by some heavy hitters in entertainment. Slotted to pen the television series is writer Jorge A. Reyes ( Queen of the South , Kevin Hill ), and Kenya Barris ( Black-ish, We The People ). Additionally, E. Brian Dobbins ( Black-Ish , Grown-Ish ). Naturally, Fat Joe was quick to share his excitement about the venture. “THE BOOK OF JOSE the book ain’t even come out yet and we shooting the series finally the REAL ON T.V” he wrote on an Instagram post.

At this time there no expected air date for The Book Of Jose .

Photo: @fatjoe

