ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Germany: Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoqMV_0gPAuJKb00

A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in Midtown shooting

This story was originally published on June 20. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Midtown on Monday that left one man injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marques Smoak, 44, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Chatham County jail. Police charged Smoak with aggravated […]
SAVANNAH, GA
AFP

German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five years in jail

A German court on Tuesday handed a five-year jail sentence to a 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person so far to go on trial for complicity in war crimes during the Holocaust. However, Schuetz's five-year sentence is the longest so far handed to a defendant in such a case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nazis
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage brothers who shattered skull of former care worker in row over frisbee are unmasked

Two teenagers who beat a man in a “frenzied” attack in a row over a frisbee and left him fighting for life can be named for the first time.Archie and George Tilley were jailed on Thursday after shattering the skull of former carer Alan Willson, 47, on Easter Sunday last year.Mr Willson was injured so badly his family was told he would not survive, after suffering fractures to his face, ribs and spine.George Tilley was only 13-years-old and his brother Archie 14 when they attacked Mr Willson with a heavy blunt object.They were previously found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest suspect on gun, drug charges

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man in Burton on illegal drug and gun charges Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Aaron Atkins, 30, was originally pulled over for a moving violation Thursday at 11 p.m. During the stop, deputies noticed a smell of marijuana prompting a search of the vehicle. Deputies […]
BURTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Daily Mail

British-Jewish soldier given the grim orders to 'sort the living from the dead' at Bergen-Belsen dies at 96: Tributes to war hero who helped liberate Nazi concentration camp before setting up High and Mighty fashion chain after WWII

Tributes have been paid to a 'humble and compassionate' British-Jewish soldier who assisted in the liberation of Bergen-Belsen following his death aged 96. Bernard Maurice Levy was just 19 when he was tasked with 'sorting the living from the dead' at the Nazi concentration camp in northern Germany at the end of the Second World War in April 1945.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WSAV News 3

Man injured in shooting at Ogeechee Rd. motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was hurt following a shooting at a motel on Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Police say the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. The male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. SPD is continuing to investigate the incident. This is a developing story. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Spanish aristocrat whose home was adorned with Hitler images ‘murders his wife’

A Spanish aristocrat whose home was adorned with images of Hitler and stocked with an unlicensed arsenal of weapons is believed to have murdered his wife in a wealthy neighbourhood of Madrid.Fernando Gonzalez de Castejon, who is the 53-year-old Count of Atares and Marques of Perija, shot his 44-year-old wife called Gema as well as her 73-year-old friend before shooting himself dead.The three dread bodies were discovered at a flat in the Salamanca district, one of the richest areas in the Spanish capital, earlier in the week. Local media report the count’s body and the body of the elderly woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

True or false? Lightning turns sand into glass

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – I was visiting a school about two years ago when a group of kids asked about a myth: when lightning hits the sand, it turns into glass. At that time, I hadn’t heard of this magical fable. But I looked it up when I got back, and now, I incorporate it in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

All you can eat Savannah: Buffets in the city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sometimes what you really want in life is a good old fashioned buffet. But where can you find one of those near Savannah? Here’s a list of some buffets to try out around the city. The Pirates’ House If you want a meal and an experience, head on over to The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting on Montgomery Street injures 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say two people were injured in a shooting on Montgomery Street Tuesday. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 1200 block. The pair arrived at the hospital in private cars. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A system in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that the National Hurricane Center designated as potential tropical cyclone Two has become more organized Friday morning. As of 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Tropical Storm Bonnie has sustained wind of 40 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane Hunter aircraft were investigating the storm this morning […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man accused of stabbing 4 people at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 31-year-old man is accused of stabbing four people at his home Thursday evening in Savannah. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Roger Hendrix’s house in the 1900 block of Delessepps Avenue where they found the four victims suffering from stab wounds, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Meanwhile, SPD […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy