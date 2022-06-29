Quick Six: Miles Bridges, Baker Mayfield, ACC schedule changes & more
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Will any NBA team offer Hornets star Miles Bridges a max contract?
Speaking of the Hornets, Cody Martin is in the same boat as a restricted free agent. Would anyone be willing to sign him on an offer sheet?
Baker Mayfield and the Browns… both sides have moved on. We discuss where Baker will be at the start of week one.
Love or hate the ACC schedule changes, sure-fire… no doubt goal scorer in the Charlotte FC match Thursday night, a player we wish spent their career in Carolina, and more.
All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.
