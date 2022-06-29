ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Six: Miles Bridges, Baker Mayfield, ACC schedule changes & more

 3 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Will any NBA team offer Hornets star Miles Bridges a max contract?

Speaking of the Hornets, Cody Martin is in the same boat as a restricted free agent. Would anyone be willing to sign him on an offer sheet?

Baker Mayfield and the Browns… both sides have moved on. We discuss where Baker will be at the start of week one.

Love or hate the ACC schedule changes, sure-fire… no doubt goal scorer in the Charlotte FC match Thursday night, a player we wish spent their career in Carolina, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

FastBreak on FanNation

Victor Oladipo's Viral Tweet On Friday

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Victor Oladipo re-signed with the Miami Heat. The veteran guard sent out a tweet that went viral after he re-signed. The Heat had a fantastic season, but they lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.
2 men killed in early morning Lancaster crash, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster Wednesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officials said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Highway 903 near the intersection of Damsel Road. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw and 67-year-old […]
Various drugs, guns and ammo seized from Rowan County man, deputies say

GRANITE, QUARRY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized various drugs, including meth and heroin, nine firearms and ammunition from a Granite Quarry man during a drug investigation in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the sheriff’s office received a narcotics complaint involving Jordan Moore in January. Over the course […]
