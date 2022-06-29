ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Montana “Rushmore Pack,” Jae Nom ft. Styles P & Jadakiss “Momma Always Told Me Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 6.28.22

By O
 2 days ago

For the past few weeks French Montana ’s been going hard dropping new visuals in support of his collaborative project with Harry Fraud, Montega and today he continues to push more work out for his repeat customers.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Rushmore Pack,” French travels to different parts of New York City to post up and show he’s good wherever he goes whether it be the back streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn or dead in the middle of Times Square.

Keeping the scene in New York, Jae Nom recruits some of the city’s favorite sons and in his clip to “Momma Always Told Me Remix,” Jae is joined by Jadakiss and Styles P as they hit the block and reminisce about lessons they learned growing up.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Don Q featuring Rowdy Rebel, Paul Wall and Termanology featuring Kxng Crooked and Wais P, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “RUSHMORE PACK”

JAE NOM FT. STYLES P & JADAKISS – “MOMMA ALWAYS TOLD ME REMIX”

DON Q FT. ROWDY REBEL – “BOTTOM LINE”

PAUL WALL & TERMANOLOGY FT. KXNG CROOKED & WAIS P – “CLUBBER LANG”

JAHVILLANI – “MALANDRO”

LIL GOTIT – “MF TRIMM”

TINASHE & CHANNEL TRES – “HMU FOR A GOOD TIME”

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

