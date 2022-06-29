ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Aspiring rapper accused of killing 9-year-old in Durham on trial in federal court

By Josh Chapin
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mlwH_0gPAu1Wm00

The federal trial for the man accused of killing 9-year-old Z'yon Person nearly three years ago is getting underway this week.

The shooting happened in Durham in August 2019.

Police said Z'yon was in a car with his aunt, Danyell Ragland, his sister and his cousins on the way to Pelican's to get snow cones around the corner
when he was shot .

Initially, it was thought someone in the car was targeted. Prosecutors say now it was a case of mistaken identity.

"To watch Z'yon's family watch the evidence and try and muddle through the day: it's heartbreaking," said Virginia Bridges, the criminal justice reporter for the News and Observer. "It was just some really hard stories to hear in court."

Bridges said prosecutors on Tuesday heard testimony from Z'yon's aunt, who said Zyon was hanging out of the back of the window talking to friends in another car.

The aunt told Z'yon to get back inside but heard gunfire at the same time.

"She didn't seem to think it was aimed at her but she couldn't turn fast enough because another car was coming," Bridges said. "She said the car pulled around her and shot into the car. Then her son told her she had been shot in the arm."

Z'yon had been shot in the middle of the head and the aunt drove right to the hospital. Prosecutors also heard from doctors Tuesday who said they did everything they could to keep the boy alive until his parents could come to say their goodbyes.

Prosecutors say Antonio Davenport is the one who pulled the trigger. Davenport said he was in the area but blames the other two people in the car .

The beef between two gangs allegedly started days prior at the Streets at Southpoint where Davenport had gotten his chain stolen.

"They were out this night looking for revenge," Bridges said. "They thought these rival gang members were in Danyell Ragland's green Ford Explorer."

Davenport was a budding rap star named Lil Tony and had just signed on to tour with the group 83 Babies.

"They were traveling all over the US, singing at shows and they were getting media attention but obviously that all changed when he was charged with killing Z'yon Person," Bridges said.

She said she expects the trial to go for a week.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Durham man charged with murder in April triple shooting

Durham, N.C. — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Durham man and charged him in connection to an April shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Armani Walker, 25, is charged with one count of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

Police investigating double shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say happened early Saturday morning. At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a home on Berkeley Street near the intersection of West Club Blvd. in the Walltown neighborhood of Durham. Police on scene said two...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Gang#Violent Crime#Pelican#Virginia Bridges#The News And Observer#Virginiabridges#Zyon Person
WRAL

WRAL Investigates Durham's felony conviction rates

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL News examined Satana Deberry's record to see if she is achieving her campaign promise to focus on violent crime. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired at a Burlington family gathering, deputies say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies said they got a call about gunshots during a family gathering on Albert Jeffries Road in Burlington Tuesday afternoon. Deputies were told that a black Camaro left the scene going towards N.C. Highway 49. The car was later seen in the 1500 block of N. NC 49 near Green Level, where they discovered it to have a bullet hole.
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

SCAM ALERT: Don’t fall victim to t-shirt scam, Cary police warn

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are warning the community of a recent scam targeting the town. They say a scammer is texting people and pretending to be the Cary Police Department. The text contains a link that hackers claim will give you $10 off a police department t-shirt.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Deputies: Man found shot in the road in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies found a man on a road with gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning. Deputies say a neighbor called 911 after hearing a “verbal disturbance” and the sound of gunfire between 1:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.. When deputies...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy