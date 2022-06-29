ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Teen wakeboards through flooded Cape Coral streets

By Gage Goulding
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – When it rains in Southwest Florida, it pours. More often than not, that leads to temporarily flooded roadways.

While most people would see that as an inconvenience, there’s one Cape Coral teen that sees it as his own playground.

Brett Holland is a 16-year-old surfer that lives in southeast Cape Coral. When he saw the aftermath of Sunday’s storms, he rounded up some rope and enlisted the help of his father.

“It was pretty fun. It was nice, relaxing just to get out there,” Holland said. “I brought the rope with me, and the skimboard, and got out there. It was fun.”

He got the idea from the internet when he watched a video years ago.

“When we were living in Mississippi, I saw a couple people doing this on the internet,” he said. “And now that I wakeboard and surf I was like, ‘I gotta do it!’”

His dad was driving the truck that had a rope tied to the back of it.

“We just came up with the idea and he jumped out and we just took off,” Bobby Holland said. “We did all kind of crazy stuff when we were kids, so I figured, why not with him?”

Let the kids be kids, right? Wrong, said the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD). They’re not the fun police, but rather looking out for what could’ve turned into a catastrophic crash.

“It only takes one other vehicle to slam into that person, or for that person to fall off and then be crushed by an oncoming vehicle,” said CCPD Public Information Officer Brandon Sancho.

Brett admits, his Sunday surf was risky. He didn’t even come out unscathed himself.

“There’s risks. I mean, I fell, skinned my hand a little bit,” he said.

Even though you might be willing to take the risk, if a Cape Coral Police officer saw the wakeboarding in action, you’re likely to get pulled over and maybe even a ticket for careless driving too.

“They could issue a citation or they could just use it as an opportunity to educate the driver,” Sancho said.

While the video may have caught some eyes, doing this is dangerous and you shouldn’t try it at home. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of the next Southwest Florida soaker, just listen to Brett’s dad’s thoughts now.

“I’d think twice about it again,” Bobba said.

