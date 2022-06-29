ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Dem Sec. of State race

By Kelly Davis, Mike Lowe, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Former State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias is projected to win the Illinois Democratic Secretary of State nomination after his opponent, Anna Valencia, conceded.

He will face GOP representative Dan Brady in the general election, who defeated John Milhiser.

One of them will replace longtime Secretary of State Jesse White, who announced his retirement.

Illinois Primary Election Results 2022: Key Races to Watch

Alderman David Moore and entrepreneur Sidney Moore also ran against Giannoulias.

Giannoulias held the state treasurer’s office from 2007 to 2011. He’s faced some questions surrounding his tenure as loan officer for his family’s failed Broadway Bank.

Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

