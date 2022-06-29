Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Dem Sec. of State race

Former State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias is projected to win the Illinois Democratic Secretary of State nomination after his opponent, Anna Valencia, conceded.

He will face GOP representative Dan Brady in the general election, who defeated John Milhiser.

One of them will replace longtime Secretary of State Jesse White, who announced his retirement.

Alderman David Moore and entrepreneur Sidney Moore also ran against Giannoulias.

Giannoulias held the state treasurer’s office from 2007 to 2011. He’s faced some questions surrounding his tenure as loan officer for his family’s failed Broadway Bank.

