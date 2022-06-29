ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SCGOP congratulates Ellen Weaver on winning Republican nomination for State Superintendent of Education

By Rochelle Dean
abccolumbia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, SC (WOLO) — After a hard fought campaign that ended up with primary results too close to call. Ellen Weaver ends up walking away winning the Republican nomination...

www.abccolumbia.com

