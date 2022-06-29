ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2 YouTuber Is Being Sued By Bungie for $7.6 Million

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what is certainly a wild turn of events, a Destiny 2 YouTuber is now being sued by Bungie for millions of dollars after allegedly significantly manipulating the YouTube copyright system. YouTube's copyright system has been heavily criticized over the years for a number of reasons, largely due to how easy...

