Clark defeats Darcy in primary to earn Republican nomination for Tazewell County treasurer

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
 3 days ago
Hannah Clark of Pekin secured the Republican nomination for Tazewell County treasurer in Tuesday's primary election.

"I am honored that the Tazewell County constituents took the time to vote in this primary election and chose me to be their Republican candidate on the ballot in the November general election," Clark said.

Tazewell County voters nominated Clark with 7,522 votes (53%) over current Tazewell County Board District 2 Representative Mindy Darcy of Morton with 6,650 (46.9%). Before running to succeed departing Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress, Clark had worked in the treasurer's office for 12 years and attained the position of chief deputy treasurer.

"I cannot wait to continue to lead my staff and protect Tazewell County tax dollars, revenue and investments," Clark said. "The last 12 years of my life have led me to this great achievement, and my career dreams are coming true thanks to hard work and support from my husband, family, friends and current staff. Moving forward, this excitement and pride will only further push me to put Tazewell County first.

Burress is stepping down as Tazewell County treasurer to seek the Republican nomination for Illinois state representative in the 87th District.

