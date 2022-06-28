7 Tazewell County Board incumbents win Republican nom to defend their seats

Tuesday's Republican primary saw eight candidates running for seven available nominations to represent District 3 on the Tazewell County Board.

Billy Brandenberg of Mackinaw was the only candidate in the field not currently serving on the board. At the end of the evening, the newest board member, Sierra Smith of Washington, edged out Brandenberg for the seventh nomination by just 55 votes —1,689 to 1,684. Smith was appointed to the board last month to fill a vacant District 3 seat.

Previously:Meet the 8 Republicans running for 7 seats on Tazewell County Board District 3

Other incumbents nominated to defend their seats in the November general election were: Tazewell County Board Vice Chairman Michael Harris of Mackinaw; Russ Crawford of East Peoria; Bill Atkins, Dave Mingus and Greg Longfellow of Washington; and Tammy Rich-Stimson of Mackinaw.