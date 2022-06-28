ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

7 Tazewell County Board incumbents win Republican nom to defend their seats

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpZT8_0gPAsM3C00

Tuesday's Republican primary saw eight candidates running for seven available nominations to represent District 3 on the Tazewell County Board.

Billy Brandenberg of Mackinaw was the only candidate in the field not currently serving on the board. At the end of the evening, the newest board member, Sierra Smith of Washington, edged out Brandenberg for the seventh nomination by just 55 votes —1,689 to 1,684. Smith was appointed to the board last month to fill a vacant District 3 seat.

Previously:Meet the 8 Republicans running for 7 seats on Tazewell County Board District 3

Other incumbents nominated to defend their seats in the November general election were: Tazewell County Board Vice Chairman Michael Harris of Mackinaw; Russ Crawford of East Peoria; Bill Atkins, Dave Mingus and Greg Longfellow of Washington; and Tammy Rich-Stimson of Mackinaw.

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Candidate declares victory in tight PPS board race

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two days after the election, Paris McConnell declared victory Thursday as continued ballot-counting solidified her position as the second-leading vote-getter in the race for a pair of seats on the Peoria Public Schools District 150 School Board. The Peoria County Election Commission tallied 32...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Mail-in voting up seven percentage points in 2022 Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mail-in voting increased substantially in the 2022 Illinois primary elections, even as turnout dipped to 19 percent statewide. The Illinois State Board of Elections says vote-by-mail is up seven percentage points from the 2020 primaries, which were conducted at the start of the pandemic. Vote-by-mail represented nine percent of total ballots cast in the 2020 primaries, and it spiked to 16 percent this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Tazewell County, IL
Government
City
Mackinaw, IL
County
Tazewell County, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
hoiabc.com

Plans on hold for wind turbines in Tazewell County

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a six-month moratorium on wind turbines. About 60 people attended the public hearing in Pekin. The board hopes...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Everyone advances in Fulton County District 2 race

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The six candidates who ran to fill the seven District 2 board seats Tuesday all advanced to the general election. Barry Beck received 454 votes, Triston Eddlemon received 304 votes, Jared C. Heller received 735 votes, Lauren Southwood received 716 votes, John Spangler received 658 votes and Karl L. Williams received 515 votes.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara responds to abortion clinic opening in Forest City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During his latest media availability, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara touched on a number of subjects including abortion rights. McNamara was asked about the planned abortion clinic coming to Rockford. 23 News first reported that Dr. Dennis Christensen is taking his business out of Wisconsin and bringing it to the Forest City.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Nom#Incumbents#Politics Local#Election Local#The Tazewell County Board
hoiabc.com

Bloomington’s Dan Brady is GOP’s pick for Illinois Secretary of State

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Long-time State Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington won the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State on Tuesday, soundly defeating his primary opponent. “It feels great,” Brady said. “I really am honored by the turnout and the plurality of the vote it was simply...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington city manager eager for council visioning session

Bloomington will soon have quicker access to legal marijuana after the city council this week approved a zoning provision clearing the way for the new cannabis sales outlet near Walmart on the city's west side. Estimated potential revenue from a second marijuana sales outlet could be $300,000 a year. City...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pontiac votes against service occupational tax

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Voters in Pontiac voted against a service occupation tax Tuesday. 798 voted for the tax and 1,026 voted against it. It is more commonly referred to as a Municipal Sales Tax. The one percent increase would have given revenue to public infrastructure, property tax relief and city operations.
PONTIAC, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
hoiabc.com

What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Less hassle for yard signs could be coming to Normal

It could be easier to plant a bunch of signs in your yard in Normal. Town staff have requested that the council ask the Planning Commission to rework the sign ordinance. Town council members will discuss it at Tuesday's meeting. Staff said some of the provisions of the existing ordinance...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: East Peoria’s Levee District booming

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In the heart of downtown East Peoria lies what some consider to be the city’s oasis for shopping. It is a business district cemented across from city hall, huddled with restaurants, retailers, and residents. “The Levee District has been a great asset to...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Precision Planting building new operations center in Morton

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Tremont-based company Precision Planting is expanding its footprint in Tazewell County. The company has announced plans to build a new 500,000-square-foot operations center in Morton. The facility will be located along Erie Avenue, south of the exit ramp from I-74 East to I-155 South. Precision Planting has been headquartered in Tremont […]
MORTON, IL
nowdecatur.com

City Speaks Out on Decatur Ambulance Service Dissolving

June 27, 2022 – Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton spoke regarding the Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS) dissolving. The ambulance working group is meeting again Tuesday and will release more information tomorrow. “The City of Decatur learned from HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital more than a week ago that DAS would...
DECATUR CITY, IA
Pekin Daily Times

Pekin Daily Times

288
Followers
72
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pekin, IL from Pekin Daily Times.

 http://pekintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy