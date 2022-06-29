Election results: Who won Colorado’s key races?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The polls have closed their doors and the results are in for the candidates who will be running for positions in the November election.

Colorado voters have decided the winners of some key races. Check out the winners below:

Governor

Heidi Ganahl defeated Greg Lopez in the Republican primary for governor of Colorado. She will face Democratic incumbent Jarod Polis come November.

U.S. Senate

Joe O’Dea defeated Ron Hanks in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. O’Dea described himself as “a political outsider” as he is a local businessman. He will face Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet in the November election.

Colorado Secretary of State

Pam Anderson defeated Mike O’Donnell and Tina Peters in the Republican primary for Colorado secretary of state. Anderson beat Peters who had a controversial year after being charged with Obstructing a Peace Officer. Anderson will now face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold.

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert defeated Sen. Don Coram for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The district represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo. Boebert lives and runs a business in Rifle. Boebert will face Adam Frisch, who won the Democratic primary.

Colorado’s 1st Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Diana DeGette defeated Neal Walia for Colorado’s 1st Congressional District. DeGette has been in office since January 1997. The 1st Congressional District is made of Glendale, Englewood, Sheridan and Cherry Hills Village. DeGette will face Jennifer Qualteri, who ran unopposed in the primary, in November.

Colorado’s 5th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Doug Lamborn defeated Dave Williams, Rebecca Keltie and Andrew Heaton for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District. The 5th Congressional District is in El Paso County and includes Colorado Springs. Lamborn has been holding the position since 2007. He will run against Democrat David Torres in November.

Colorado’s 7th Congressional District

Republican Erik Aadland defeated Tim Reichert and Laurel Imer to win Colorado’s 7th Congressional District. The district is made of Golden, Lakewood, Arvada and Broomfield. Incumbent Ed Perlmutter is retiring after serving the 7th district. Aadland will face Democrat Brittany Pettersen in November.

