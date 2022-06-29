Texas attorney general says judge's rule to continue early-term abortions 'wrong'

Abortion rights advocates in Texas got a win on Tuesday, but there's no telling how long it will last. A judge temporarily ruled people can receive early-term abortions again, but the state's attorney general is promising to appeal the decision.

"The judge's decision is wrong. I'm immediately appealing." Those words came from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a statement following a Harris County judge's decision to temporarily block a 1920s-era law prohibiting abortion in Texas.

"For right now, no one can file criminal charges against you. But, what happens in three weeks, or a month from now, when the Texas Supreme Court decides the trial judge made a mistake?" said Seth Chandler, a law professor at the University of Houston.

"Can prosecutors go back and, basically, prosecute someone for an action that they thought was OK? That is not an easy question, and I suspect that's why you're seeing a mixed reaction (Tuesday) from abortion providers in Texas," said Chandler.

Whole Woman's Health is one of the providers that sued to seek Tuesday's temporary restraining order. Its president and CEO, Amy Hagstrom Miller, released the followings statement:

On the other hand, Paxton said, "Texas laws defending the unborn will win." However, he still needs an intermediate appellate court or the Texas Supreme Court to agree

"If Paxton can get one of those courts to act swiftly, the lifespan of that TRO may actually be less than two weeks," Chandler said.

As a result, uncertainty remains over how long some providers will offer abortion services, when we can expect the trigger ban outlawing the procedure almost completely to take effect, and what legal battles may wind up in the courts as a result. For now, abortion care for people up to six weeks pregnant is available in Texas again at a limited number of clinics where providers are pledging to help as many people as they can for as long as they can.