Fourth Of July festivities return to Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fourth of July festivities will return to Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2022! The Wahoos will end their 6-game home stand with Montgomery Sunday night, the Stadium will open Monday night for Fourth of July fun.

On Monday, July 4, fans are invited to watch the annual Sertoma Club fireworks show and Symphony Sparks & Stars performance at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m. The Symphony Sparks & Stars show, held in the Hunter Amphitheater in Community Maritime Park, will be live-streamed on the stadium videoboard. The symphony will begin playing at approximately 7:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at approximately 9 p.m.

General admission for the fireworks and symphony is free, however, fans may purchase admission to special VIP dinner events at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

To get tickets to either dinner experience for the fireworks and symphony show, click the link here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.