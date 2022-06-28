Voters approve Oklahoma County jail's $260 million bond package in primary election

With 99% of precincts reporting, Oklahoma County voters on Tuesday were poised to approve a $260 million bond package, paving the way for the building of a new jail facility.

The $300 million facility is the county's sole plan to put an end to years of trouble at the current jail. The proposition to approve the bond package won approval from more than 59% of voters.

"I am so grateful to the taxpayers and voters who gave us this vote of confidence," District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan said Tuesday. "I'm just so, so thankful."

The bond package found wide support from elected leaders, members of the local chamber of commerce and other community leaders. A more than $50,000 ad buy was made on behalf of a campaign called "Fix The Jail," with supporters including Tony Tyler, of Tyler Media, and Clayton Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma City Thunder, ahead of the election.

Opponents of the bond package pointed to management and staffing issues at the jail, saying problems would simply continue in a new facility. The cost of the new jail, its size, and the design firm used to create the proposal for the new facility also have been called into question.

Opponents have also said the county could use the large amount of funding in the bond package for mental health and substance use treatment facilities, transitional housing for the homeless and other community projects that might address some of the root causes of incarceration.

County commissioners voted to automatically include the required formation of a citizen's oversight committee, much like Oklahoma City's MAPS citizen's advisory boards, when the jail bond was put on the ballot. Maughan said that is his next focus.

"I'm going to work on trying to get the oversight committee put together as quick as possible so that they can be involved day one as we move forward," Maughan said.

The jail has been plagued for many years with serious issues, including contraband, poor living conditions and frequent detainee deaths. While renovating the current jail was raised as a possible option, commissioners and consultants deemed renovations a poor choice due to the cost. This was in part because of the age and condition of the current building, but also because the current layout lacks room for recreation, programming or diversion partners.

Additionally, the facility was retrofitted with a medical unit on its 13th floor after originally being constructed without one. Another legacy issue is that the jail is designed to operate at 100% maximum security, meaning every cell in the current building is meant for maximum-security detention. Meanwhile an estimated 80% or more of those being housed at the jail have not been tried or convicted of any crime.