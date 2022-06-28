ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Voters approve Oklahoma County jail's $260 million bond package in primary election

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNUiE_0gPAqCIM00

With 99% of precincts reporting, Oklahoma County voters on Tuesday were poised to approve a $260 million bond package, paving the way for the building of a new jail facility.

The $300 million facility is the county's sole plan to put an end to years of trouble at the current jail. The proposition to approve the bond package won approval from more than 59% of voters.

"I am so grateful to the taxpayers and voters who gave us this vote of confidence," District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan said Tuesday. "I'm just so, so thankful."

The bond package found wide support from elected leaders, members of the local chamber of commerce and other community leaders. A more than $50,000 ad buy was made on behalf of a campaign called "Fix The Jail," with supporters including Tony Tyler, of Tyler Media, and Clayton Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma City Thunder, ahead of the election.

Opponents of the bond package pointed to management and staffing issues at the jail, saying problems would simply continue in a new facility. The cost of the new jail, its size, and the design firm used to create the proposal for the new facility also have been called into question.

Opponents have also said the county could use the large amount of funding in the bond package for mental health and substance use treatment facilities, transitional housing for the homeless and other community projects that might address some of the root causes of incarceration.

County commissioners voted to automatically include the required formation of a citizen's oversight committee, much like Oklahoma City's MAPS citizen's advisory boards, when the jail bond was put on the ballot. Maughan said that is his next focus.

"I'm going to work on trying to get the oversight committee put together as quick as possible so that they can be involved day one as we move forward," Maughan said.

The jail has been plagued for many years with serious issues, including contraband, poor living conditions and frequent detainee deaths. While renovating the current jail was raised as a possible option, commissioners and consultants deemed renovations a poor choice due to the cost. This was in part because of the age and condition of the current building, but also because the current layout lacks room for recreation, programming or diversion partners.

Additionally, the facility was retrofitted with a medical unit on its 13th floor after originally being constructed without one. Another legacy issue is that the jail is designed to operate at 100% maximum security, meaning every cell in the current building is meant for maximum-security detention. Meanwhile an estimated 80% or more of those being housed at the jail have not been tried or convicted of any crime.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Elections
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Elections
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
County
Oklahoma County, OK
News On 6

Voters In 3 Oklahoma Counties Choose To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Voters in 3 Oklahoma counties decided to allow Sunday liquor sales on Tuesday. In Nowata County, voters approved the proposition by 59% of the vote. In McIntosh County, voters approved Sunday liquor sales with almost 52% of the vote. Okmulgee County voters also approved the proposition with about 53% of...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FEMA assistance approved for Oklahoma counties following May tornadoes, flooding

The White House has approved Oklahoma’s federal disaster assistance request connected to tornadoes and flooding that happened in May. Gov. Kevin Stitt filed the request after multiple areas suffered flood damage and wind damage. Now, homeowners and business owners in Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Tulsa counties are eligible to file for FEMA assistance.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Crime#Mental Health#Politics Local#Election Local#Tyler Media#The Oklahoma City Thunder
news9.com

Oklahoma City To Get First Bus Rapid Transit System

Public transportation is getting a facelift in Oklahoma City. The city is planning on improvements to its transit system. “The busses take a really long time, in my opinion,” Christopher Mitchell said. “Like, right now, they're taking a while to get over here.”. Mitchell is one of many...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Primary Elections in Oklahoma

Oklahomans went to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary Tuesday. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. Incumbent Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister won their respective primaries for Oklahoma governor. Both races were called fairly early, a little...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KOCO

FEMA sending financial relief to help Seminole after devastating tornadoes

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Federal funding is on its way to Oklahoma to help in recovery almost two months after damaging tornadoes tore through Seminole. The town looks a lot better than it did when tornadoes hit Seminole in May, but there's still work to do. A homeowner told KOCO 5 that he's glad to have a roof over his head.
SEMINOLE, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Creek County search warrant leads to large drug bust

A Creek County man was arrested on drug and gun charges after Creek County Sheriff Deputies served a search warrant, Sapulpa Times has learned. According to a statement from Chief Deputy Fred Clark, Creek County Deputies served a search warrant outside of the town of Depew on Thursday morning. Clark...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
kosu.org

6 Oklahoma primary election races to watch

The primary election on Tuesday, June 28 will help narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices — such as governor, superintendent, attorney general and all seven of Oklahoma’s delegates in Washington, D.C. You can view a full list of races here. The latest data from...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy