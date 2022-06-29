ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electrically driven single microwire-based single-mode microlaser

By Xiangbo Zhou
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngineering the lasing-mode oscillations effectively within a laser cavity is a relatively updated attentive study and perplexing issue in the field of laser physics and applications. Herein, we report a realization of electrically driven single-mode microlaser, which is composed of gallium incorporated zinc oxide microwire (ZnO:Ga MW) with platinum nanoparticles (PtNPs,...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Broadband mid-infrared waveform generation

Coherent multi-octave mid-infrared waveforms are created and manipulated by cascaded intrapulse difference-frequency generation, demonstrating absolute phase control, and adding to the growing arsenal of techniques for arbitrary light-wave control. Ultrashort, tailored optical waveforms with oscillating electromagnetic fields of less than a single optical cycle in duration are of great interest...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neonatal head circumference by gestation reflects adaptation to maternal body size: comparison of different standards

Neonatal head circumference (HC) not only represents the brain size of Homo sapiens, but is also an important health risk indicator. Addressing a lack of comparative studies on head size and its variability in term and preterm neonates from different populations, we aimed to examine neonatal HC by gestation according to a regional reference and a global standard. Retrospective analysis of data on neonatal HC obtained from the Lithuanian Medical Birth Register from 2001 to 2015 (423 999 newborns of 24"“42 gestational weeks). The varying distribution by gestation and sex was estimated using GAMLSS, and the results were compared with the INTERGROWTH-21st standard. Mean HC increased with gestation in both sexes, while its fractional variability fell. The 3rd percentile matched that for INTERGROWTH-21st at all gestations, while the 50th and 97th percentiles were similar up to 27Â weeks, but a full channel width higher than INTERGROWTH-21st at term. INTERGROWTH-21st facilitates the evaluation of neonatal HC in early gestations, while in later gestations, the specific features of neonatal HC of a particular population tend to be more precisely represented by regional references.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrospun carbon nanofibre-assisted patterning of metal oxide nanostructures

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 71 (2022) Cite this article. This work establishes carbon nanofibre-mediated patterning of metal oxide nanostructures, through the combination of electrospinning and vapor-phase transport growth. Electrospinning of a suitable precursor with subsequent carbonization results in the patterning of catalyst gold nanoparticles embedded within carbon nanofibres. During vapor-phase transport growth, these nanofibres allow preferential growth of one-dimensional metal oxide nanostructures, which grow radially outward from the nanofibril axis, yielding a hairy caterpillar-like morphology. The synthesis of metal oxide caterpillars is demonstrated using zinc oxide, indium oxide, and tin oxide. Source and substrate temperatures play the most crucial role in determining the morphology of the metal oxide caterpillars, whereas the distribution of the nanofibres also has a significant impact on the overall morphology. Introducing the current methodology with near-field electrospinning further facilitates user-defined custom patterning of metal oxide caterpillar-like structures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dynamical law of the phase interface motion in the presence of crystals nucleation

In this paper, we develop a theory of solid/liquid phase interface motion into an undercooled melt in the presence of nucleation and growth of crystals. A set of integrodifferential kinetic, heat and mass transfer equations is analytically solved in the two-phase and liquid layers divided by the moving phase transition interface. To do this, we have used the saddle-point method to evaluate a Laplace-type integral and the small parameter method to find the law of phase interface motion. The main result is that the phase interface Z propagates into an undercooled melt with time t as \(Z(t)=\sigma \sqrt{t}+\varepsilon \chi t^{7/2}\) with allowance for crystal nucleation. The effect of nucleation is in the second contribution, which is proportional to \(t^{7/2}\) whereas the first term \(\sim \sqrt{t}\) represents the well-known self-similar solution. The nucleation and crystal growth processes are responsible for the emission of latent crystallization heat, which reduces the melt undercooling and constricts the two-phase layer thickness (parameter \(\chi <0\)).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

GTSF1 accelerates target RNA cleavage by PIWI-clade Argonaute proteins

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Argonaute proteins use nucleic acid guides to find and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanically interlocked pyrene-based photocatalysts

Metal-based photocatalysts such as ruthenium and iridium polypyridyl complexes have dominated the molecular photocatalysis field for the past century on account of their favorable photophysical properties that promote electron-transfer catalysis. Recently, the development of metal-free, organic photocatalysts has started to provide sustainable alternatives to these compounds. Research in this area is mainly devoted to enhancing the photosensitization properties of these new organic photosensitizers by populating their triplet excited states, a phenomenon that is key to increasing photocatalytic efficiencies.
CHEMISTRY
CNET

Best Online Python Course for 2022

Tech companies like Apple and Amazon are hiring in droves these days, and if you're looking to switch careers, learning to code can give you the skills needed to acquire one of those new digital positions. Not only does knowing how to code open your possibilities for careers, it also gives you new opportunities to work from home. And don't worry, you don't have to leave your home to learn how to code, either: There are plenty of online coding classes available.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Cybersecurity startups, once the VC darling, hammered by layoffs

But while many expect the cybersecurity industry to weather the current economic storm better than most, not least due to the number of high-profile ransomware attacks and data breaches we’re seeing each week, the sector is far from immune from the mass layoffs that are impacting every corner of the technology industry. Layoffs tracker Layoffs.fyi says almost 13,000 tech workers lost their jobs in June alone, compared to about 2,500 this time last year.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

An artificial intelligence algorithm is highly accurate for detecting endoscopic features of eosinophilic esophagitis

The endoscopic features associated with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) may be missed during routine endoscopy. We aimed to develop and evaluate an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm for detecting and quantifying the endoscopic features of EoE in white light images, supplemented by the EoE Endoscopic Reference Score (EREFS). An AI algorithm (AI-EoE) was constructed and trained to differentiate between EoE and normal esophagus using endoscopic white light images extracted from the database of the University Hospital Augsburg. In addition to binary classification, a second algorithm was trained with specific auxiliary branches for each EREFS feature (AI-EoE-EREFS). The AI algorithms were evaluated on an external data set from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (UNC), and compared with the performance of human endoscopists with varying levels of experience. The overall sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of AI-EoE were 0.93 for all measures, while the AUC was 0.986. With additional auxiliary branches for the EREFS categories, the AI algorithm (AI-EoE-EREFS) performance improved to 0.96, 0.94, 0.95, and 0.992 for sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, and AUC, respectively. AI-EoE and AI-EoE-EREFS performed significantly better than endoscopy beginners and senior fellows on the same set of images. An AI algorithm can be trained to detect and quantify endoscopic features of EoE with excellent performance scores. The addition of the EREFS criteria improved the performance of the AI algorithm, which performed significantly better than endoscopists with a lower or medium experience level.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nonlinear two-level dynamics of quantum time crystals

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30783-w, published online 2 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 1 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantum phase modulator

The key to the microwave-to-optical conversion is the usage of InAs quantum dots (QDs), which act as a single photon emitter and also a transducer because they are sensitive to local strain in a host crystal. A benefit of the approach is that the exciton energy shift due to strain is about two orders of magnitude more sensitive (~10 GHz pm"“1) than that of small optical cavities (~100 MHz pm"“1), which are also used for spectral conversion. Furthermore, GaAs is a convenient material to couple SAWs to superconducting circuits piezo-electrically.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ActiveSVM selects minimal gene sets from gene expression data

Inspired by active learning approaches, we have developed a computational method that selects minimal gene sets capable of reliably identifying cell-types and transcriptional states in large sets of single-cell RNA-sequencing data. As the procedure focuses computational resources on poorly classified cells, active support vector machine (ActiveSVM) scales to data sets with over one million cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure induced laminar vortices control anomalous dispersion in porous media

Natural porous systems, such as soil, membranes, and biological tissues comprise disordered structures characterized by dead-end pores connected to a network of percolating channels. The release and dispersion of particles, solutes, and microorganisms from such features is key for a broad range of environmental and medical applications including soil remediation, filtration and drug delivery. Yet, owing to the stagnant and opaque nature of these disordered systems, the role of microscopic structure and flow on the dispersion of particles and solutes remains poorly understood. Here, we use a microfluidic model system that features a pore structure characterized by distributed dead-ends to determine how particles are transported, retained and dispersed. We observe strong tailing of arrival time distributions at the outlet of the medium characterized by power-law decay with an exponent of 2/3. Using numerical simulations and an analytical model, we link this behavior to particles initially located within dead-end pores, and explain the tailing exponent with a hopping across and rolling along the streamlines of vortices within dead-end pores. We quantify such anomalous dispersal by a stochastic model that predicts the full evolution of arrival times. Our results demonstrate how microscopic flow structures can impact macroscopic particle transport.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physical limits in electromagnetism

Photonic devices play an increasingly important role in advancing physics and engineering. Although improvements in nanofabrication and computational methods have driven progress in expanding the range of achievable optical characteristics, they have also greatly increased design complexity. These developments motivate the study of fundamental limits on optical response. Here we review recent progress in our understanding of these limits with special focus on an emerging theoretical framework that combines computational optimization with conservation laws to yield physical limits capturing all relevant wave effects. Results pertaining to canonical electromagnetic problems such as thermal emission, scattering cross-sections, Purcell enhancement and power routing are presented. Finally, we identify areas where further research is needed, including conceptual extensions and efficient numerical schemes for handling large-scale problems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The relationship between osteoporosis and depression

Osteoporosis is the most common metabolic bone disease. The complications of osteoporosis have influence on people's lives and lead to anxiety and depression. The aim of this study was to determine the relationship between osteoporosis and depression among Iranian patients. This cross-sectional analytical survey study conducted among 500 patients referred to a Bone Densitometry Center in Iran. They were assigned into with osteoporosis group (n"‰="‰250) and non-affected group (n"‰="‰250). The Persian version of the 13-item Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) was used to assess depression. ANOVA, independent t-test, chi-square were used to compare the data. All analyses were done using SPSS version 22 software. A P value"‰â‰¤"‰0.05 represented statistical significance. The majority of people with osteoporosis (86.9%), suffered from mild to moderate depression and the majority of normal people (84.6%) were non-depressed. The mean scores (SD) of depressions in the patients with osteoporosis and normal status was 6.94 (2.39) and 2.50 (1.01), respectively. Statistical analyses showed that the mean scores of depressions significantly different between the two groups (P"‰<"‰0.05). The results indicate that depression is associated with osteoporosis. As a result, physicians are expected to pay attention to depression in people with osteoporosis and to treat it.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Goodbye Letters

In order to simplify and streamline our processes, Nature Photonics is moving to a single format for its primary research submissions. From 1 July, Nature Photonics will be adopting a single Article format for its primary research papers and dropping its Letter format for submissions. The new format will be almost identical to our existing Article format, providing authors with a main text limit of up to 3,000 words, 6 figures, ~50 references and a 200-word unreferenced abstract plus an online Methods section and Supplementary Information, as necessary.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rapid Eocene diversification of spiny plants in subtropical woodlands of central Tibet

Spinescence is an important functional trait possessed by many plant species for physical defence against mammalian herbivores. The development of spinescence must have been closely associated with both biotic and abiotic factors in the geological past, but knowledge of spinescence evolution suffers from a dearth of fossil records, with most studies focusing on spatial patterns and spinescence-herbivore interactions in modern ecosystems. Numerous well-preserved Eocene (~39"‰Ma) plant fossils exhibiting seven different spine morphologies discovered recently in the central Tibetan Plateau, combined with molecular phylogenetic character reconstruction, point not only to the presence of a diversity of spiny plants in Eocene central Tibet but a rapid diversification of spiny plants in Eurasia around that time. These spiny plants occupied an open woodland landscape, indicated by numerous megafossils and grass phytoliths found in the same deposits, as well as numerical climate and vegetation modelling. Our study shows that regional aridification and expansion of herbivorous mammals may have driven the diversification of functional spinescence in central Tibetan woodlands, ~24 million years earlier than similar transformations in Africa.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Characterization of nanofluids using multifractal analysis of a liquid droplet trace

The article presents an innovative approach to the analysis of nanofluids using a nonlinear multifractal algorithm. The conducted research concerned nanofluids prepared from SiO2 nanoparticles (~"‰0.01Â g) suspended in 100Â ml of demineralized water and in 100Â ml of 99.5% isopropanol. Subsequently, the nanofluids were subjected to conventional characterization methods such as: determination of the contact angle, determination of zeta potential, pH, and particle size analysis. The obtained results show that the prepared nanofluid is stable in terms of agglomeration over time (nanofluid suspension) and properly prepared in terms of dissolving and dispersing powder particles. The authors, analyzing the results of the presented methods for characterizing nanofluids, proposed a multifractal analysis, which allows detailed local descriptions of complex scaling behaviour, using a spectrum of singularity exponents. Nonlinear analyzes show that the use of multifractal algorithm for nanofluids can improve the process of fluid quality analysis and its preparation based on the multifractal spectrum.
CHEMISTRY

