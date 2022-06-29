ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electrospun carbon nanofibre-assisted patterning of metal oxide nanostructures

By Monsur Islam
Cover picture for the articleMicrosystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 71 (2022) Cite this article. This work establishes carbon nanofibre-mediated patterning of metal oxide nanostructures, through the combination of electrospinning and vapor-phase transport growth. Electrospinning of a suitable precursor with subsequent carbonization results in the patterning of catalyst gold nanoparticles embedded within carbon nanofibres....

