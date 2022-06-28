ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Robertson wins Democratic primary for Knox County Sheriff

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
GALESBURG — James Robertson has unofficially won the Democratic primary for Knox County Sheriff by 91 votes.

Robertson won a total of 1,218 votes in Galesburg and Knox County. His opponent, Doug Sampson, won a total of 1,127 votes in Galesburg and Knox county.

Robertson will go on to face the Republican candidate for Knox County sheriff, Jack Harlan, in the Nov. 8 general election along with the qualifying independent candidates. Harlan was unopposed Tuesday.

Robertson, 48, is currently the chief of police for Williamsfield and a sergeant for the Galva Police Department. He first joined the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Auxiliary in 1997 and has worked as a police officer for East Galesburg, a Knox County corrections officer and union president.

Robertson won 791 votes in Galesburg and 427 votes in Knox County. Sampson won 670 votes in Galesburg and 457 votes in Knox County.

Sampson, 50, was a road deputy for the Knox County Sheriff’s department from 1995 to 2017 and the EMS coordinator for Cottage Hospital from 2017 to until 2022. Sampson has also worked as Knox County court security and a part-time officer in Abingdon, Alexis and Yates City.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Robertson wins Democratic primary for Knox County Sheriff

