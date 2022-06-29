ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mock 2022 NHL Draft: Cooley could go to Coyotes, Flyers

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with...

Report: Lightning working with Ryan McDonagh to find trade partner

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to find a way to move Ryan McDonagh and his $6.75 million annual salary. “It’s not news the Tampa Bay Lightning have some very difficult decisions to make. They want to try to keep unrestricted free agents Ondrej Palat and Nick Paul (among others), which is impossible without painful choices elsewhere,” Friedman said on Thursday. “According to multiple sources, the Lightning are working with Ryan McDonagh to see if there’s another team he’d consider a trade to.”
Bruins set to make six picks in 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- While most of the focus has been on the Bruins' search for a new head coach, the  NHL Draft is right around the corner. On Wednesday, we found out when Boston will be making its picks at the two-day event.Don Sweeney will bring six picks with him to Montreal, but he will not have a first-round pick for the second time in the last three years. He sent Boston's first-round selection -- now the 22nd pick overall -- to Anaheim in a deadline deal for defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Barring a trade, the Bruins won't make their first selection until...
Avalanche Stanley Cup parade live blog

The Colorado Avalanche celebrated their Stanley Cup championship with a parade Thursday. NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen followed along and provided all the sights and sounds from the festivities. You can relive the whole event here,. 3 p.m. ET. As Blink-182's "All the Small Things" was playing, the fans all...
Report: Kraken expected to extend 'big offers' to top free-agent forwards

The Seattle Kraken made moves last summer signaling their intention to be a competitive team right from their first game, just as the Vegas Golden Knights were in their first season. They signed Philipp Grubauer, Jaden Schwartz and others in free agency, all with the idea of potentially being in the mix for a playoff spot in what was seen as a weak Pacific division. That didn’t happen, though, and the Kraken finished third-last in the entire NHL with a 27-49-6 record. The team scored only 216 goals, which ranked them fourth-last in the NHL, and had only one player cross the 50-point mark, Jared McCann, who had 50 points exactly. Some have speculated that this poor season would set the Kraken on the path of a more traditional rebuild, seeing them bottom out in the standings, chasing young, high-end talent. That doesn’t appear to be their preferred route to contention, though.
BOSTON BRUINS NAME NEW HEAD COACH

With a week remaining until the NHL Entry Draft, two teams have filled their head coaching vacancies. Earlier today the Detroit Red Wings named Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant Coach Derek Lalonde as their Head Coach. Now the Boston Bruins have reportedly tapped Jim Montgomery as theirs. Matt Murley of Spittin' Chiclets was the first with the scoop:
NHL Draft Rumors: Devils, Canucks, Flames, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are plenty of big rumors heading into Friday’s NHL Entry Draft. Among the teams insiders are most actively watching include the New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Chicago Blackhawks. These are the biggest storylines insiders are watching. *This is Part...
All 2022 NHL Draft Content

Check back throughout the week and during the NHL Draft for all Oilers written and video content from the festivities at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft runs July 7-8 from the Bell Centre in Montreal. The Edmonton Oilers currently have four picks this year:...
Canucks hire Mike Yeo, Jeremy Colliton; Flyers hire Brad Shaw

The Canucks have filled out their coaching staff for next season. The team announced that they have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach. He takes over for Brad Shaw, who is leaving Vancouver to become an associate coach with the Flyers. Meanwhile, Vancouver has hired Jeremy Colliton as their new head coach with AHL Abbotsford, replacing Trent Cull, who has been promoted to an assistant coach in Vancouver. GM Patrik Allvin released the following statement about the moves:
Avalanche bring Stanley Cup to Rockies game

Landeskog throws out first pitch, receives ovation from fans Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche took Lord Stanley out to the ball game Wednesday. The Avalanche were honored for their Stanley Cup championship at Coors Field before the Colorado Rockies game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gabriel Landeskog, sporting a personalized Rockies...
Flyers keeping 2 coaches, will add 2 more to oversee special teams units

The Flyers are in the process of hiring new assistant coaches to oversee their power play and penalty kill units. Assistant coach Darryl Williams and goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh will remain on the club's staff under new head coach John Tortorella. Video coach Adam Patterson and assistant video coach Vinny Yula will also be back.
2021-22 Season Rewind: Aleksander Barkov

From scoring a career-high 39 goals to playing Selke Trophy-worthy defense, take a look back at Aleksander Barkov's 2021-22 season. It's safe to say that Aleksander Barkov can no longer be described as "underrated" when talking about the NHL's top players, but his skills as a goal scorer might still be flying under the radar.
Flyers: Ellis, Farabee, and the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

Next Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers will be on the clock. Will they draft a player with the fifth overall pick, or will they make a trade? There are many avenues on the table to acquire assets. Brent Flahr and Chuck Fletcher are mulling over all options in hockey operations meetings. Additional stress is already mounting on the Flyers’ shoulders following a setback to Joel Farabee and the uncertainty of Ryan Ellis being ready by the start of the regular season.
CANUCKS LOOKING TO TRADE YOUNG NETMINDER, CANADIENS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED

On the 'Donnie & Dhali' podcast this week, CHEK TV reporter Rick Dhaliwal mentioned that the Vancouver Canucks may be looking to move on from goaltender Michael DiPietro. The emergence of Latvian goaltender Artur Silovs and his recent success has likely made DiPietro expendable. Dhaliwal also said that the Montreal...
SAN JOSE SHARKS RELIEVE COACHING STAFF OF THEIR DUTIES

On Friday, the San Jose Sharks announced that the team would be relieving their coaching staff of their duties. Bob Boughner, John Madden, John MacLean, and Dan Darrow have all been let go, but there are not any replacements at this time. Scott Mellanby, Ray Whitney, and Kevin Weekes are...
Capitals promote Engel-Natzke, becomes first woman full-time coach in NHL

31-year-old video coordinator joins growing list of women hired to prominent roles in League. Emily Engel-Natzke was promoted to video coordinator by the Washington Capitals on Thursday, making her the first woman to be a full-time coach in the NHL. Engel-Natzke worked the past two seasons as video coach with...
'Cobra Kai' actor Kove hangs with Kuemper, Helm, Stanley Cup

Avalanche players give an up-close look at trophy to screen star. Fear does not exist in the Colorado Avalanche dojo. And they have just the man to prove it. Actor Martin Kove, famous for his role as Sensei John Kreese, originally in "The Karate Kid" and now in the popular Netflix series "Cobra Kai," spent some time with the Stanley Cup champions on Friday.
Canucks Announce Coaching Staff Updates

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin and Abbotsford Canucks General Manger Ryan Johnson announced today changes to the club's coaching staff. Mike Yeo has been brought on as an Assistant Coach and Trent Cull has been promoted to Assistant Coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Jeremy Colliton will take over as Head Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks, while Brad Shaw will be leaving the organization to take an Associate Coach position with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Grading the blockbuster Kings-Wild Kevin Fiala trade

While the NBA is so excellent at creating drama in its offseason, especially heading to and during the free agency period, the NHL would like to remind everyone that it is also very much capable of turning heads post-Stanley Cup Finals. Take for example the blockbuster trade that went down Wednesday, with the Minnesota Wild […] The post Grading the blockbuster Kings-Wild Kevin Fiala trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
