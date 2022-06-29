Mailbag: Fleury landing spot, next Red Wings coach

The Colorado Avalanche relished in the sights and sounds of a parade and rally in their honor for winning the 2022 Stanley Cup championship. Team captain, Gabriel Landeskog, showed off a "championship suit" of sorts and rallied up the crowd at Civic Center Park on June 30.This is the first Stanley Cup the team has won in 21 years.RELATED: Avs players celebrate with fans during Stanley Cup Championship parade, rally"The group of guys behind me, I cant even begin to tell you the resiliency, the commitment to win, the determination to win, the attitude. These guys are the best people you'll ever meet," Landeskog said.Landeskog, who has been with the team since 2011, has mentored younger players - including best defenseman in the league, Cale Makar."All hail, Cale" chants turned to cheers and encouragement for Nazem Kadri. The center overcame a lot of adversity during the post-season which included threats from St. Louis Blues fans."All my teammates, the city of Denver sticking by my side, never waivered. I love you guys! We're the champs baby, we're the champs!" he shouted out to the sea of burgundy and blue.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO