Mailbag: Fleury landing spot, next Red Wings coach

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the June 29 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Best fit for Marc-Andre Fleury? -- @punmasterrifkin. I like the New Jersey Devils, but does the 37-year-old goalie want to go to a team that...

LANDESKOG GIFTS THE STANLEY CUP TO ERIK JOHNSON WHILE IN THE BUFF

After winning the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche seem to be having the time of their lives. Erik Johnson had a picture taken with him cuddling with the Cup in bed, but the backstory behind how he got it makes it even funnier. Johnson was woken in the morning by...
NHL
Pavel Datsyuk plans to announce retirement from professional hockey

Set to turn 44 years old in a few weeks, it appears Pavel Datsyuk is ready to hang up his skates. The Detroit Red Wings legend is in Krasnoyarsk, Russia for a charity farewell game being hosted by former NHLer Alexander Semin. Datsyuk told the media at the event that he plans to announce his retirement from professional hockey in the near future.
Sports
Report: Favorite emerges to acquire Jae Crowder in trade

A favorite has emerged in the pursuit of Jae Crowder should Phoenix choose to trade him, according to a report. John Gambadoro, a longtime host on 98.7 FM Phoenix and excellent source on Suns news, tweeted on Wednesday about the Crowder situation. Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat are the favorite to land Crowder in a trade.
Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday."I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done.""And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families...
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Jeff Halpern
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Paul Maurice
Person
Dave Lowry
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Jeff Blashill
Person
Ryan Strome
Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula Is Facing Rumors That She Died, but She's in Recovery

Few sports fans are more intense than the NFL's Buffalo Bills, which may explain why many of them are so worried about Kim Pegula, one of the team's co-owners. As the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Kim has been a public figure for some time now, and recently, rumors have begun circulating that she died of a heart attack, leaving many wondering what actually happened.
NFL
Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
Tampa Bay Lightning considering Ryan McDonagh trade

After barely missing out on their third consecutive Stanley Cup championship, the Tampa Bay Lightning may be forced to do some drastic reshuffling of the core. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the team is working with Ryan McDonagh to find out if there is a fit somewhere else in the league. McDonagh has a full no-trade clause and can essentially decide where he plays at this point.
Stanley Cup champs, Colorado Avalanche, feeling the love from hundreds of thousands of fans

The Colorado Avalanche relished in the sights and sounds of a parade and rally in their honor for winning the 2022 Stanley Cup championship. Team captain, Gabriel Landeskog, showed off a "championship suit" of sorts and rallied up the crowd at Civic Center Park on June 30.This is the first Stanley Cup the team has won in 21 years.RELATED: Avs players celebrate with fans during Stanley Cup Championship parade, rally"The group of guys behind me, I cant even begin to tell you the resiliency, the commitment to win, the determination to win, the attitude. These guys are the best people you'll ever meet," Landeskog said.Landeskog, who has been with the team since 2011, has mentored younger players - including best defenseman in the league, Cale Makar."All hail, Cale" chants turned to cheers and encouragement for Nazem Kadri. The center overcame a lot of adversity during the post-season which included threats from St. Louis Blues fans."All my teammates, the city of Denver sticking by my side, never waivered. I love you guys! We're the champs baby, we're the champs!" he shouted out to the sea of burgundy and blue.
Revisiting the Red Wings Era Under Jacques Demers

The Red Wings’ hiring of Derek Lalonde as head coach brings back memories of 1986 when Detroit was also looking for a coach to help restore a proud franchise. The current version of the Red Wings has some eerily similar characteristics to that group in 1986, with both groups featuring talented young players but also mired in stretches of poor finishes in the standings. Here is a look back at the hiring of coach Jacques Demers and his four-year run that would help restore a winning culture in Detroit.
Big Ten Reportedly Waiting To Hear From 1 Major Program

Notre Dame has the Big Ten's full attention as Pac-12 programs Oregon and Washington scramble to leave the conference. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten is holding off on adding either Oregon or Washington to the conference for now. It's, instead, waiting on the Fighting Irish.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Avalanche Stanley Cup parade live blog

The Colorado Avalanche celebrated their Stanley Cup championship with a parade Thursday. NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen followed along and provided all the sights and sounds from the festivities. You can relive the whole event here,. 3 p.m. ET. As Blink-182's "All the Small Things" was playing, the fans all...
Red Wings’ Coaching Search is Finally Over with Lalonde Hiring

The anticipation is finally over! On June 30, 2022, the Detroit Red Wings announced that Derek Lalonde would be filling the head coaching vacancy. This makes Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history, and marks the start of a new chapter for the team. Lalonde’s Prior Coaching Experience.
White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.'s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts.Tanner Banks followed Cease with two scoreless innings. Joe Kelly retired three hitters and Kendall Graveman...
Tristan Jarry Ends Streak of Goalie Controversy with Penguins

For the first offseason in a number of years, there is no discussion around who the Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie should be. After his 2021-22 season, there is no doubt that Tristan Jarry is the Penguins top goalie. Ever since their Stanley Cup victory in 2016, the Penguins have filtered...
Red Wings Need to Be Active in Trade Market

Now that it’s officially the offseason, it’s imperative that the Detroit Red Wings pursue a trade or two. It should be noted that this is counter to a point Steve Yzerman made in his end-of-year press conference – that trades are unlikely. That’s okay. I interpreted that as “it’s hard to predict if reasonable trades will arise” rather than an outright declaration that there will be no trades this summer.
