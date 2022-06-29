Weather Headlines: Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update.

Today: Mostly sunny. Shower or two possible. High of 90°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across western Texas and eastern New Mexico the remainder of our evening, lingering into the early overnight hours. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, with isolated amounts over 1 inch possible. Highest likelihood of rainfall will exist over southwestern areas. We will clear out overnight, as low temperatures bottom out in the 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Other than a stray shower or storms Wednesday afternoon, we will remain completely dry across the entire forecast area. Best shot at a shower or storm will exist over the southern half of the region. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH. We will remain mostly clear Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows settling into the 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be warm, dry, and breezy! Highs will vary through the 90s each day under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will mainly be out of the south with sustained speeds around 15-20 MPH both days. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are expected. Morning lows will remain around their seasonal averages, cooling into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Nothing widespread is expected, but some areas could see some locally heavy downpours. If you have any Independence Day plans this weekend, you should be fine. We are not anticipating a washout. Highs will remain warm, peaking in the 90s to lower 100s each day.

For our Independence Day, highs will be in the mid 90s to lower 100s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. We are expected to remain dry and breezy, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Tuesday will be the same story, just a different day. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s each morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 29th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 29th:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 107° (1957 & 2017)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 57° (1948)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

