Taylorville, IL

Man arrested after chase with Taylorville Police

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police said its officers arrested a man Monday night after he fled from a traffic stop and led them on a chase through town.

Officers were patrolling the area around the 600 block of Cottage Avenue in response to several complaints of illegal activity in that area; during a patrol, officers pulled over 47-year-old Michael Neece of Taylorville. Neece, as it turned out, was out of jail on bond for Aggravated Fleeing the Police, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Resisting Arrest.

Neece subsequently fled from the traffic stop and officers began pursuing him. During the chase, dispatch received a call that a man wearing a red hoodie had jumped out the passenger side of Neece’s truck, but Taylorville Police could not confirm that and the alleged passenger was never located. The chase ended when Neece turned down a dead-end road; he was arrested without further incident.

Neece was charged with with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding for and booked into jail on a $150,000 bond for this incident.

