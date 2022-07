If you think you're feeling the pain this year every time you open the power bill, the County has had the same sticker shock exponentially. County Administrator explained to the Board Thursday June 26, that the delivery portion of the Ameren bill has gone from $5 per KW to $236 per KW. This is an increase solely in the delivery fees for the power. Interstate Commerce Commission rules allow no markup on the actual cost of power used.

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO