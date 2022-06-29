ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Platte County looking for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ linked to deadly shooting

By Juan Cisneros, Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a shooting just after 7:40 p.m. in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane.

When they arrived they found a 31-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound in the yard. The victim has not been identified.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office is looking for McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, and Cordero Thomas Cervantes, 32, in relation to the shooting. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

