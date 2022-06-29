ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Lawsuit against Derby City Gaming, LMPD officer claims woman was falsely charged with trespassing

wdrb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A frequent customer of Derby City Gaming is suing the facility and a Louisville Metro Police officer. Mary Railey said...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

LMPD officers say seconds counted when saving unconscious newborn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newborn baby stopped breathing and was unconscious when her parents found help at a west Louisville gas station. Monday evening, Louisville Metro Police First Division Officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene had just started their shift when they were approached by the child's father. The father spoke limited English, but was in desperate need of help.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JPD: Jeffersonville Police, other agencies secure funeral home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. Multiple Indiana agencies have secured a funeral home in southern Indiana an official says. Jeffersonville Police (JPD) Maj. Isaac Parker says JPD secured Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center located in the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Breonna Taylor case: Firing of ex-LMPD detective upheld by judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The firing of a Louisville Metro police officer has been upheld by a Jefferson Circuit Court judge. Joshua Jaynes was fired in January 2021 for violating LMPD standard operating procedures dealing with the preparation of a search warrant and untruthfulness. The case involves in the search...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Two men identified in double homicide near Oxmoor Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rebekah Duvall was sitting in her apartment around 8 p.m. Thursday when her boyfriend called her outside. "There was this woman just pacing up and down the sidewalk, screaming, very distraught, sobbing," Duvall recalled. "And then at some point, I just heard her say, 'He's dead.'"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man dead, woman injured after crash on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash on Preston Highway, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, the man was in the process of turning from Reading Road onto Preston Highway and was struck in the side by another vehicle traveling northbound on Preston Highway around 8 p.m. Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: 2 found dead in apartment near Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two men were found dead Thursday in an apartment near Oxmoor Center. According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, officers responded around 7 p.m. on a report of two men — who appear to be in their late 20s or early 30s — dead inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespassing#Derby City Gaming#Lmpd
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 shot, killed in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a male was shot and killed Thursday night in the city's Portland neighborhood. Maj. Mindy Vance, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's 1st Division responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Montgomery Street just before 10 p.m. That's near Portland Avenue and Northwestern Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City moves to demolish Louisville Metro Police headquarters downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is moving forward with plans to demolish the Louisville Metro Police Headquarters downtown. Metro government is asking for a permit to tear down the building at 7th and Jefferson streets. A Downtown Development meeting July 13 will consider the future of the site. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wdrb.com

New K-9s sniffing out drugs at Louisville Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the newest staff members at Louisville's jail have fur and four legs. Officials said the new K-9 program at Louisville Metro Corrections is saving inmates' lives. The jail spent several months earlier this year dealing with deaths and overdoses. Officials now hope that two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old baby girl at a gas station between the Russell and California neighborhoods. The incident happened on Monday night just before 8 p.m., according to body cam video shared by LMPD’s social media...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

National nonprofit pays off home of fallen Louisville police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national nonprofit announced Thursday it paid off the house of a fallen Louisville Metro Police officer. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it paid the full mortgage for the family of Officer Zachary Cottongim, who died in December at the age of 29. Cottongim was hit by a vehicle when a driver lost control on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle," LMPD said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Louisville Metro Corrections program aimed to helping veterans in jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program at Louisville Metro Corrections is aimed at helping veterans in jail. It's called "Operation VALOR" or "Veterans Aspiring for Life of Reform." The program will include substance abuse treatment, life skills education, job skills education, connection to services provided by the VA and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Man injured after shooting in Louisville's PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found injured from a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pleasure Ridge Park. According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, police responded on a report of a shooting in the 6400 block of Triplett Drive around 2:40 p.m. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown Police help authorities convict Texas man in counterfeit scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police helped convict a Texas man accused of making and selling fake debit and credit cards. According to court documents, Bronson Meador, 35, briefly lived in Elizabethtown in 2021. During that time, he was "engaged in a months-long scheme" to "obtain and use counterfeit and unauthorized credit and debit cards" and other personal and financial information "for his own personal benefit," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy