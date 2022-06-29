Lawsuit against Derby City Gaming, LMPD officer claims woman was falsely charged with trespassing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national nonprofit announced Thursday it paid off the house of a fallen Louisville Metro Police officer. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it paid the full mortgage for the family of Officer Zachary Cottongim, who died in December at the age of 29. Cottongim was hit by a vehicle when a driver lost control on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle," LMPD said.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO