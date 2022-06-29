Lawsuit against Derby City Gaming, LMPD officer claims woman was falsely charged with trespassing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police helped convict a Texas man accused of making and selling fake debit and credit cards. According to court documents, Bronson Meador, 35, briefly lived in Elizabethtown in 2021. During that time, he was "engaged in a months-long scheme" to "obtain and use counterfeit and unauthorized credit and debit cards" and other personal and financial information "for his own personal benefit," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
Comments / 2