Fargo, ND

Fargo Post 2 Ready to Host F-M “Pete” Invite After Great Start to the Season

By Nick Couzin
kvrr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D — Fresh off five games in Omaha at the BlueJay Classic during the College World Series, Fargo Post 2 is back at home to play Grand Forks Wednesday then host their annual F-M “Pete” Invitational. Post 2 comes back from that tournament with a...

www.kvrr.com

