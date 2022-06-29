Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Glacier County through 630 PM MDT At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles north of North Browning, or 40 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Glacier County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 38 MINUTES AGO