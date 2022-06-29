ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Josh Hader: Records 23rd save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hader struck out the side in the ninth inning of a 5-3 win Tuesday in Tampa...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Retreats to bench Saturday

Abrams isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers. Abrams will get a breather after drawing 11 consecutive starts. During that time, he hit .231 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is taking over at shortstop and batting seventh Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Scratched with illness

Estrada was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox due to an illness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada was slated to start at second base Saturday, but Jason Vosler will step in at the keystone and bat seventh. It's not yet clear whether Estrada will be available off the bench, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Mengden: Outrighted to Triple-A

Mengden was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Mengden joined the major-league roster as a replacement player after Joel Payamps (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Payamps was activated Saturday. Mengden made four relief appearances during his time in the majors, and he posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with one save in 4.1 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Sent back down

Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Kelley was recalled by the Brewers on Friday, and he allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out three in two relief innings against the Pirates. He'll head back to the minors after Aaron Ashby (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Vazquez isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Vazquez is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 8-for-18 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI. He'll get a breather while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Designated for assignment

Atlanta designated Toussaint for assignment Saturday. Toussaint was once a big-time prospect, and he showed flashes in the big leagues as recently as last season, but the right-hander has struggled to the tune of a 6.26 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 41.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Atlanta front office lost patience, but Toussaint is still just 26 years old, so he may be appealing to another team as a reclamation project.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nick Wittgren: Designated for assignment

Wittgren was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Saturday. Wittgren hasn't pitched since giving up four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning June 26, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Not starting Saturday

Hall isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Hall has been on a tear over the last three games, as he's gone 3-for-13 with three homers, four RBI and three strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather while Kyle Schwarber serves as the designated hitter with Matt Vierling starting in left field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Retreats to bench

D'Arnaud isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Reds. D'Arnaud is getting a day off after he slashed .292/.346/.500 with a homer, two doubles, five runs, and two RBI over the last six games. William Contreras will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Not starting Friday

Machado will sit Friday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Machado missed nine straight games with an ankle issue before returning to action Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts. The Padres seemingly don't want him starting on back-to-back days immediately after his return, so it will be Ha-Seong Kim who starts at third base Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Leads off game with homer

Duran went 2-for-5 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs. Duran took Adrian Sampson deep with the first pitch of the game for his first homer of the year and the third of his career. He later added an RBI single in the sixth inning. Duran is now hitting .333/.387/.544 with a homer and four steals through 14 games this season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

