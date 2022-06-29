Tele2, AWS Partner to Enhance Cloud Services & Cloud Management Portfolio

The world is readying itself for the next leap forward in computing power and capabilities. We are entering into an era of real-time systems and services, developing new hardware and software and deploying new applications that allow us to build stronger connections between the digital and physical worlds.From checkout-free shopping and digital marketing to up-to-date information on parking spots and even the number of hot dogs available at a concession stand, these real-time services present a major market opportunity for service providers. And the Telecommunications industry is positioned to lead the charge.

