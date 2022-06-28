ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies make Final Two for top 2023 Athlete, Eugene Wilson III

By Cameron Ohnysty
 3 days ago

Texas A&M has made the final list for one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class out of Gaither High School in Tampa Bay, Florida, Athlete/Wide receiver, Eugene Wilson III. Older readers may recognize his name, due to the fact that his father is former NFL cornerback Eugene Wilson, who won two Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots, so it’s really no surprise that the younger Wilson is a star on the gridiron himself. Wilson’s final list consists of Texas A&M and Florida, with the latter coming as no surprise due to his High School location and direct communication line.

Wilson’s recruiting came down to the two programs after an offer from Florida on February 23rd, followed up by unofficial visits on March 1st, March 15th, and April 14th, and an official visit on June 10th. The Aggies made their play late, offering on May 3rd, and an official visit one month later on June 3rd. With his commitment date still undetermined, Texas A&M still has time to make its final recruiting push.

In the scouting report conducted for 247Sports by Southeast Recruiting Analyst, Andrew Ivins , he described Wilson’s ability on the field at the wide receiver position:

A blur on tape that zigs and zags his way into the end zone. Was initially being recruited by some schools to play defensive back at the next level, but is viewed by a few College Football Playoff regulars as a slot receiver longterm after a junior season in which he averaged just under 15 yards per reception. Might lack the ideal size (believed to be close to 5-foot-11, 165 pounds), but makes up for his smaller frame with his elite play speed. Clocked the fastest 40-yard dash time out of anyone at loaded Under Armour All-America Camp in Miami spring before senior year and is pacing to break the 11 second mark in the 100-meter dash. While extra gear makes him a threat to score anytime he finds a crease in a defense, elite start-stop ability combined with superb lateral burst allows him to create chunk play after chunk play.

Eugene Wilson III spent most of his early playing career at the cornerback position like his father before him, but slowly began to switch to the offensive side of the ball, and will ultimately play wide receiver due to his insane athletism and feel at the position. This many analysts predicting the Florida Gators to win this recruiting class, never count the Aggies out after the record-setting class they recruited in 2022.

