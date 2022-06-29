ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams Health Update: Show Host Is Winning Battle With Lymphedema, Planning To Launch Podcast

Entertainment Times
 3 days ago

Wendy Williams shared good news despite her long battle with another health issue.

Wendy WilliamsReuters

For years, Williams has been battling several health issues that led to the end of her long-running show, "The Wendy Williams Show." She particularly struggles because of Graves' disease.

But aside from the thyroid condition, she updated her fans about her lymphedema, which has been affecting her life since 2019. She first revealed it during a 2019 episode of her show.

Now, the talk show host told a news outlet that she is doing better than anyone else despite the condition.

