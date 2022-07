Recently numerous new blockchain networks have emerged, but only few have had both strong technical expertise and rich content to fill the ecosystem from the beginning. Since it’s impossible to create an ecosystem with infrastructure alone, new blockchain networks usually seek partnerships with Dapp projects. MOOI Network, developed by blockchain company POST VOYAGER, has already succeeded in securing both technical strength and a content-rich ecosystem even before its launch. While POST VOYAGER focuses on the technical aspects, Cocone, a well-established Japanese mobile game giant, will bring its metaverse content to the network. The launch date of MOOI Network is June 30.

