US Rep. Incumbents Cole, Lucas And Bice Expected To Repeat As Republican Nominees

By News On 6
 3 days ago
U.S. Representatives Tom Cole, Frank Lucas and Stephanie Bice have all been projected as the Republican nominees for Oklahoma’s third, fourth and fifth congressional districts.

The Associated Press are making these projections.

Rep. Cole faced challengers James Taylor and Frank Blacke. Rep. Lucas faced competition from Wade Burleson and Stephen Butler.

Subrina Banks was Rep. Bice’s lone challenger for the Republican nomination.

Rep. Lucas, who has served in Congress since 2003, won reelection when he defeated Democrat Zoe Midyett in 2020.

Cole has also held his current seat since 2003.

Bice defeated Democrat Kendra Horn for her first congressional victory back in 2020.

For the latest election results, check out our coverage on News9.com/elections and NewsOn6.com/elections.

