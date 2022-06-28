John P. Hine Golf Tournament to Benefit Killingworth Library on August 15th

Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO