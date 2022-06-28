ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingworth, CT

John P. Hine Golf Tournament to Benefit Killingworth Library on August 15th

By Joanne Nesti
 2 days ago

(June 28, 2022) — The Killingworth Library Association is thrilled to announce that the 15th John P. Hine Memorial Golf Tournament will be held...

CSP Troop F Hosts First Annual Bike Safety Rodeo

(June 30, 2022) —- On Sunday, June 26, 2022, the Ivoryton Alliance, Troop F Community Trust Liaison Troopers (TFC Roberts, TFC Warren, and TFC Weber), Pedal Power, Bikes for Kids, and Essex Police Union hosted the First Annual Bike Safety Rodeo at the Ivoryton Park. Kids who participated had their bikes tuned up, helmets checked, and learned and practiced hand signaling, object avoidance, slow-speed handling skills, the ABC’s of bike maintenance and more. Thank you to all who participated and made the day a success!
ESSEX, CT
Kathy Brown Retires from HK News

(June 30, 2022) —– Whenever someone leaves who has been part of an organization for a long time, in this case since the start of the original HaddamNow.com online paper, it always seems that it takes two or three people to fill their shoes. In this case it can be said that there are at least six of us who are expanding what we do to cover what Kathy Brown has been doing for the past nine years.
HADDAM, CT
Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Flames bar, restaurant and lounge is coming to Main Street this summer

MONROE, CT — Meta “Michael” Rugova broke into the restaurant business as a 17-year-old busboy at The Dolphin in New York, but it only took him two weeks to earn a promotion to waiter, starting a long career as a server which led to partnerships at two restaurants, including Mulino’s of Connecticut in Fairfield. Now, he’s going it alone.
MONROE, CT
Clinton, CT
Connecticut Sports
Killingworth, CT
Bristol mourns the loss of Art Ward

BRISTOL – City residents mourned the loss of Art Ward, a U.S. Marine, Vietnam veteran, former mayor and city councilor and passionate veterans’ advocate, following his unexpected death Wednesday evening. Ward’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page in a post written by his daughter Kim Ward...
BRISTOL, CT
Cold Shrimp, Hot Lobster

Cold shrimp cocktail is now on the menu at the Guilford Lobster Pound. (Photo courtesy of Guilford Lobster Pound) I have little to no patience for those who mistakenly think cold lobster rolls are preferable to a hot lobster roll dripping with butter. Still, I can’t think of a better way to kick off a meal than with a cold shrimp cocktail. And shrimp cocktail has now been added to the menu the Guilford Lobster Pound, 505A Whitfield Street, Guilford. Remember, it’s cash only (with an ATM on the premises), and call first if the weather is iffy, 203-453-6122.
GUILFORD, CT
West Haven beaches have cash-only parking this summer

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Some sun block, a beach towel, and your bathing suit. If you want to go swimming in West Haven this summer, you also better bring some cash. Starting Friday, if you show up to a West Haven beach and don’t live here, it’s going to be cash only.
WEST HAVEN, CT
“Waking Up to the Earth” Poetry Event at Haddam Meadows State Park

Submitted by Tom Piezzo, Brainerd Memorial Library Director. (June 29, 2022) —On a warm and sunny Sunday, 40 poetry lovers gathered at the peaceful Haddam Meadows State Park memorial butterfly garden on June 26, 2022 to enjoy an afternoon of nature-themed poetry. Starting with Connecticut State Poet Laureate Margaret...
HADDAM, CT
New School Regionalization Plan Approved in Litchfield Hills

No - 228 (45%) LitchfieldYES - 1,378 (78%) “I think it’s a real good idea,” said Don Murelli of Litchfield. “Coming off two difficult years that were hard for teachers and students, I really don’t think this is the time for another really big transition,” said Tiffany Parkhouse of Warren.
LITCHFIELD, CT
Four towns in Litchfield voted to regionalize at referendum

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four towns in Litchfield are now merging into one school district. On Tuesday Warren, Morris, Goshen, and Litchfield voted on a referendum to merge schools to create one region, Region 20. The unofficial results show that this referendum passed in each town. Before the referendum, Warren,...
LITCHFIELD, CT
Murphy Distributors Launches Lenny’s Lemonade

Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.
BRANFORD, CT
Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years!

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Located in the heart of New Haven, CT is Wooster St., also known as the “Pizza Capital of Connecticut.” There are several popular restaurants there, that people count among their favorites for great Italian food, and among them is Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant. The Abate family is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Abate Apizza on Wooster St. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT

