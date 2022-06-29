New Brighton police searching for suspects in theft, device fraud case involving non-profit

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — New Brighton Area police are looking to identify the suspects they say were involved in a recent theft and device fraud.

Earlier this month, police responded after a vehicle was broken into near the New Brighton Marina.

The vehicle’s owner, John Dudo, executive director of the non-profit organization Legacies Alive, tells Channel 11 he left the car’s four windows opened approximately an inch while he was out boating.

According to police, the only items stolen were two credit cards, which the suspects attempted to use at the Walmart and GameStop in Robinson Township.

Dudo explains that one of the bank cards belonged to the organization and was used to deposit donations for veterans and families of fallen soldiers as well as to fund and build memorials for those killed in action.

Dudo believes the suspects were able to get nearly $4,500 from the account.

“You feel violated. One, that my vehicle was broken into, and that someone who looks at this credit card and know what it’s for could actually do that to our families — it’s pretty heartbreaking.”

If you have any information that can help solve this case, please contact New Brighton Area police immediately.

