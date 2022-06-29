ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Adam Schumacher wins Tioga County Judge Republican Primary

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

TIOGA COUNTY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Tioga County Republicans were asked to choose their candidate to replace retiring County Court Judge Jerry Keene.

Local attorney and former assistant district attorney Adam Schumacher won handily with 310 votes. Candor Town Judge and assistant county attorney Mari Townsend was far behind at 90.

Schumacher also secured the Conservative Party line by a 9 to 1 margin.

Keene has been judge since 2013, serving as Tioga County DA prior to that.

WETM

A look into who won the local primaries

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- In Chemung County there are elections for 14 county legislative districts. There are also elections for state assembly, Campbell town justice, Fremont councilman and Steuben county committee member. “I will say from the time the polls closed at nine o’clock till the results were finally on the...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Scott Baker wins Broome County Legislature race

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans in eastern Broome chose their candidate for Broome County Legislature. Incumbent Scott Baker wins another term over former Windsor Town Supervisor Carolyn Price. Baker has represented the district since 2013. The 2nd District includes the Towns of Sandford, Windsor and Kirkwood. Baker won by 50 votes, 625 to 575.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
City
Tioga, NY
Tioga County, NY
Tioga County, NY
wskg.org

Resciniti secures Republican nomination for Binghamton Assembly district race

Binghamton City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti won Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 123rd Assembly District covering Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott and Vestal. Resciniti carried 55 percent of the vote, beating out her opponent, Robin Alpaugh, by around 19 percentage points, or 900 votes. “It’s been very fulfilling and I feel...
BINGHAMTON, NY
#Republicans#County Judge#Judge Jerry#County Attorney#Politics Local#Election Local#County Court#The Conservative Party#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier Primary Election Voter Guide 2022

(WETM) – Voters across New York State will head to the polls on June 28 for the 2022 primary elections. Southern Tier voters have several elections to pay attention to, including county legislative seats, town justices, and committee members. Hundreds of people in the Southern Tier had already cast their ballots for early voting, according […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Public Works on track with 2022 schedule

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — After several setbacks in 2021 that held back multiple projects, Steuben County Public Works announced in a statement they’re on track with their 2022 schedule. The efforts to keep pace with the department’s Five Year Road Construction Plan have been complicated by continuing essential repairs to county roads in the region […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

The Results Are In For The Primary; Good Voter Turnout in Cortland

Current Governor Kathy Hochul and front runner Lee Zeldin declared winners in their respective parties’ primaries last night. Statewide for the Democratic primary, incumbent Kathey Hochul has been declared the winner – she won handily over Jumaane Williams and Thomas Suozzi with 574,608, 67.6% of the vote. For...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pushing the envelope on police reform in Ithaca

There are a lot of opinions on police reform efforts happening in Ithaca, a city of roughly 30,000 in the Finger Lakes that is looking to push the envelope when it comes to reimagining public safety. “We need to chew bubble gum and walk at the same time," Ithaca 4th...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police warning Bath residents of scam calls

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Bath are warning residents of a scam circulating that asks the community to give money to police. New York State Police said that Troop E in Bath has received multiple calls from community members about the scam. NYSP said that the calls pretend to be from New York State […]
BATH, NY
wabcradio.com

Cornell Removes Lincoln Bust, Gettysburg Address From Library After Alleged Complaint

ITHACA, NY (77WABC) — A bust of president Abraham Lincoln and a plaque of his Gettysburg address have been removed from a Cornell University library. Cornell biology professor Randy Wayne told the College Fix that he was told the display was removed after some type of complaint. The removal of the bust has echoes of the Museum of Natural History in New York City removing a statue of Teddy Roosevelt from in front of the museum.
ITHACA, NY
