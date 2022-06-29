Adam Schumacher wins Tioga County Judge Republican Primary

TIOGA COUNTY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Tioga County Republicans were asked to choose their candidate to replace retiring County Court Judge Jerry Keene.

Local attorney and former assistant district attorney Adam Schumacher won handily with 310 votes. Candor Town Judge and assistant county attorney Mari Townsend was far behind at 90.

Schumacher also secured the Conservative Party line by a 9 to 1 margin.

Keene has been judge since 2013, serving as Tioga County DA prior to that.

