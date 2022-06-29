Cisco Unveils Advancements to its Routed Optical Networking Solution

ADVA achieved an industry first with the introduction of its Oscilloquartz high-performance optical cesium atomic clock. The coreSync OSA 3300-HP is ADVA’s latest innovation in assured PNT, ushering in a new age of precise synchronization with unprecedented stability. Following ADVA’s launch of the first optical pumping timing solution two years ago, the OSA 3350 ePRC+, the OSA 3300-HP takes the technology to new levels. It has a 10-year lifetime compared to the five years offered by currently available high-performance magnetic clocks. As the market’s only high-performance optical cesium clock, the OSA 3300-HP sets a new benchmark for precision and availability, providing the resilience required for PNT assurance in critical infrastructure and empowering service providers to deliver differentiated SLA timing offerings with integrated GNSS backup. The feature-rich device has embedded Ethernet- and IP-based management as well as a user-friendly touchscreen GUI.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO