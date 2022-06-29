ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

‘There’s an issue that really is a crisis’: Residents voice their concerns about Alachua County Animal Services in commission meeting

By Zitlali Solache
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s an issue that really is a crisis,” stated animal rights advocate Adele Franson. In the county meeting, Alachua County Animal Services officials proposed several items to improve their facility. In the month of May, the shelter reported 251 intakes of pets...

www.wcjb.com

