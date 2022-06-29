ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Firework and Burn Ban in McLennan County

By Jessica Rivera
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQfnF_0gPAfib500

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Hot and dry conditions in Central Texas have forced several counties to put burn bans in place days before Fourth of July celebrations.

“We’re having more fires now than we have had in the last several months. The trend is is getting worse,” says McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

Most of Texas is under a burn ban. Previously Bell County judge David Blackburn discussed in a press conference the severity of the drought conditions Central Texas has experienced.

“800 is the worst that you can have, which indicates severe drought increased wildfire occurrence,” says Bell County judge David Blackburn.

Tuesday afternoon, McLennan county judge Scott Felton released a disaster declaration order prohibiting all sales of fireworks.

“Our plan is to have law enforcement to monitor illegal fireworks sales. Our use during this period,” says Felton.

However in Bell County, judge Blackburn is allowing some sales of fireworks. In the past 24 hours Bell County saw more than half an inch of rain and McLennan county has seen a little over a quarter of an inch of rain.

Both declarations state professionals with a permit will be allowed to have a firework display for the public.

“Waco, they’re allowed to do that even though there’s a disaster declaration out there and the professionals and help them put on these productions and then they have all the protection available as well,” says Felton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
coveleaderpress.com

Coryell County Issues Disaster Declaration Prohibiting Use of Fireworks

Coryell County has issued a Disaster Declaration prohibiting the use of fireworks in the county, but the sale of fireworks is still allowed, following the Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday morning. The disaster declaration only prohibits the use of fireworks, but not the sale. The exception is for public displays...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Catch ‘Fourth on the Brazos’ this Monday!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!. This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Mclennan County, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Government
KBTX.com

Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Marlin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.
MARLIN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Fireworks use banned countywide; exception made for municipal displays

Despite a little rain falling on Coryell County the day before their meeting, Coryell County Commissioners voted to prohibit the use of fireworks in the county with the exception of professional municipal displays such as the one in Gatesville. While it will be illegal to discharge fireworks in Coryell County,...
GATESVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#County Judge#Central Texas#Fox
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco road closures once postponed begins next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced to start operations again for overhead signages to be hung in several locations along the southbound I-35 mainlanes. From July 5 through July 8, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the southbound mainlanes of I-35 between Forest Street...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCEN

The City of Killeen, Fort Hood will collaborate animal services

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and Fort Hood will collaborate their efforts in animal services for the city, according to reports. On June 29, representatives from the city and Fort Hood gathered at the III Corps Headquarters to formally sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA), as stated by the city.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: July 1, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD wants to shout out Lily and Baylee. They participated in the International Thespian Festival at the University of Indiana-Bloomington. The title of their play is called The Norwegian. They were awarded a superior rating for their acting duet!. 18 Killeen ISD Special Olympic athletes...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen to help Fort Hood with animal control duties

FORT HOOD, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Killeen and Fort Hood have signed an agreement to partner and consolidate animal services. City and Fort Hood leaders met at III Corps Headquarters on post to formally set the agreement. City Manager Kent Cagle, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Executive Director of Recreation Services Joseph Brown met for the formal signing.
FORT HOOD, TX
KWTX

First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Original, a medical cannabis provider, has opened Waco’s first prescription pickup location, a drive-thru in Southwest Waco. “We have patients that suffer from pain, insomnia, anxiety as a result of PTSD, cancer, EMS, or a wide range of neurological conditions,” Texas Original’s CEO Morris Denton said.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for July

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funds for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in July. More than $301.8 million in emergency SNAP food benefits will be used to assist about 1.4 million Texas households. This is in […]
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

TxDOT announces its nearly $2.2 million road restoration project

WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation announces that its contractors will begin a road restoration project on US 84 from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive starting July 5. Crews will be working on enhancing the safety of the roadway, according to the city. The project is...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy