New faces fighting for Peoria County District 2 seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Bootz Avenue is blocked near McClure Avenue after a utility pole was struck Thursday. We are still working to learn if this has caused any power outages in the area. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The six candidates who ran to fill the seven District 2 board seats Tuesday all advanced to the general election. Barry Beck received 454 votes, Triston Eddlemon received 304 votes, Jared C. Heller received 735 votes, Lauren Southwood received 716 votes, John Spangler received 658 votes and Karl L. Williams received 515 votes.
UPDATE (4:12 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of Saturday morning’s homicide. According to a press release, 21-year-old Mariah Faith Moss suffered a single gunshot wound to her upper body and likely died instantly. Peoria Police arrested 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor for the...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Election Commission is counting ballots to confirm the results of a close Peoria Public School Board three-candidate race to fill a pair of seats in District 2. Tom Bride, executive director of Peoria County Election Commission, said there are 76 outstanding mail-in...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — A Bloomington-Normal man will stand trial this fall for his alleged role in a deadly shooting at a popular Bloomington bar last January. Michael Bakana, 43, appeared in a McLean County courtroom Thursday where a judge set a final pre-trial date for Oct. 7. Both...
PEORIA, Ill. — A local woman is arrested and charged and now local authorities are investigating the city’s 11th homicide of the year after another woman was found dead inside a home just before sunrise Saturday. According to a news release, Police officers found the victim’s body inside...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Woodford County Chief Deputy and small business owner Dennis Tipsword walked away victorious Tuesday in the four-way GOP race to fill the seat being vacated by long time state Representative Dan Brady. Tipsword won the race with 39-percent of the vote, amounting to 5.616 votes....
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaking in to a local gun shop will go to federal prison for most of the next five years. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Corey Brooks, 30, was sentenced this week to 63 months in prison for Burglary and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two days after the election, Paris McConnell declared victory Thursday as continued ballot-counting solidified her position as the second-leading vote-getter in the race for a pair of seats on the Peoria Public Schools District 150 School Board. The Peoria County Election Commission tallied 32...
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people gathered at the Knox County Courthouse for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally. The protest is a response to the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Knox County Board Member Pamela Davidson said the ruling is unjust for women across the country.
PEORIA, Ill. — Outgoing Sheriff Brian Asbell’s hand-picked successor had little trouble fending off a challenge from a fellow Peoria County officer to become the Republican nominee for Sheriff. By the time all votes had been cast and counted Tuesday night, Sheriff’s Captain Chris Watkins held a lead...
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a six-month moratorium on wind turbines. About 60 people attended the public hearing in Pekin. The board hopes...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria will not spend tax dollars on a violence assessment based on the idea that violent crime is a health problem. The city council Tuesday night voted 6-5 against paying $25,000 in American Rescue Plan money to the group called Cure Violence Global to conduct its “Cure Violence Assessment.”
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public School Board District 2 had a very close race Tuesday. Daniel Walther received 1,448 votes, Paris McConnel received 1,463 votes and Gregory Wilson received 1,551 votes. Two will advance to the general election.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council did not pass the Cure Violence Assessment once again, after not passing it once before, and deferring it to the June 28 meeting. Now, the council wants to take another route toward curbing violence in the city. There were two presentations at...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested three individuals with outstanding warrants near Idaho and Montana Streets Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, the police department’s Special Investigation Division observed three known individuals with outstanding warrants gather at approximately 9:30 p.m. While officers approached them, they...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - In a tight 6-5 result from Tuesday night, Peoria’s city council voted not to invest in a nationally-recognized ‘cure violence’ program. Chicago-based group ‘Cure Violence Global’ wants $25,000 to do an assessment where they will pinpoint which areas suffer the most from violence.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Here is where you can go to celebrate the 4th of July Monday. The Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000: The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here.
The Chillicothe City Council has voted to employ Gil Gates as a full-time Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer at $21.64 cents an hour. The vote of five in favor and none opposed was Monday in closed session. The announcement was made on Thursday by Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess.
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hale Street in Normal will be closed for most of the day on July 5 for sewer repairs. The road will be closed to through traffic at 6 a.m. and remain closed until 6 p.m., weather permitting. A map of the closure can be found...
